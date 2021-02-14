Sun Prairie seeking to ensure diverse student bodies ahead of new high school's opening

Both schools will serve grades 9 through 12, and the district’s three middle schools — now separated into two schools for sixth and seventh grades and and one “upper” middle school for grades 8 and 9 — will all become traditional middle schools serving students in grades 6 through 8.

To prepare for that new reality, a group of volunteers dubbed the Secondary Boundary and Bell Time Task Force has been meeting since September on how best to divvy up Sun Prairie’s neighborhoods among the five schools, and has narrowed the options down to three. Depending on what the group recommends on Wednesday and whether the School Board accepts it, the decision is bound to affect everything from property values to the shape of the city’s growth.

Under the three proposals, students living on the east side of town would go to East High School, which would also serve students from the less-populated north and south sides. West High School would serve the more densely populated west-central part of the city.