The Sun Prairie School District in an email to parents on Friday said allegations by a conservative Wisconsin law firm that an 18-year-old trans woman showered with four freshman girls at one of the district’s high schools is “neither an accurate nor complete account” of the incident.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty on Friday released a letter describing the March 3 incident and criticized the district for allegedly not providing the" freshmen with the proper supports or an opportunity to file a criminal complaint or a complaint under the federal civil rights law known as Title IX, which prohibits discrimination by sex at schools that get federal money.

According to WILL, the four freshmen had just been swimming as part of a physical education class at Sun Prairie East High School and were rinsing off while still in their bathing suits in the shower area of the girls locker room when the 18-year-old, referred to repeatedly in the complaint as "male," came in and announced, “‘I’m trans, by the way.’

“The male student then fully undressed and exposed his male genitalia to the four girls in the shower,” WILL said. “While the girls were surprised to see him in the locker room, they had a general idea that this student identifies as transgender and has used girls’ bathrooms before.”

The girls reported the incident to district administrators a few days later, and some or all of their parents met with district officials a month later.

“School districts need to think through what loosening boundaries for single-sex spaces could mean for girls,” Libby Sobic, WILL director of education policy, said in a statement. “Parents are understandably concerned about whether school districts — like the Sun Prairie Area School District — are doing everything required to protect girls in bathrooms and locker rooms.”

In its email to parents, three district administrators say student privacy laws prohibit them from getting into the details of the incident but said a Fox News story about it “provides neither an accurate nor complete account of the events that occurred,” and said the district had previously addressed the incident and said “steps have been taken to ensure that it does not recur.”

The email did not say what parts of the story were inaccurate or address the allegations in WILL’s letter.

WILL spokesperson Erin Voelkel said the firm is declining to release the names of the freshmen “at this time” but provided a screen shot of an email from Sun Prairie East Principal Renee Coleman that appears to reference the incident and reportedly included a district policy on the use of bathrooms and locker rooms by transgender students.

“Let me reiterate that the situation your daughter was in should not have happened, and we will continue to work to ensure no one has a similar experience,” she said.

WILL has filed a public records request with the district seeking email and other communication related to the incident.