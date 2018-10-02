SUN PRAIRIE -- The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County is one step closer to opening its first youth and family center outside of the immediate Madison area after the City Council on Tuesday approved $200,000 in taxpayer funding for the project.
The center in the former Peace Lutheran Church in the 200 block of Windsor Street could be open shortly after the first of the year, Club interim president and CEO Rod Mitchell said after the council's unanimous vote.
The property would be converted into a center with a daycare, after-school programming and other services for infants through elementary school-age children. Mitchell said the Club's plans no longer call for a teen center in the parsonage. Instead, the Club will work with high schoolers at the school district's Prairie Phoenix Academy and with middle schoolers at the district's two middle schools.
"I see this as a significant point in our city's time that we recognize the need for serious space for our youth," said Ald. Emily Lindsey, 1st District, "especially for our youth of color."
The church property is in a residential area and Mitchell said he's already met with neighbors to address concerns about the center's hours of operation, noise and parking. Those and other issues would be addressed in a conditional use permit the Club still needs from the city.
Funding for the $1.2 million purchase of the church property is coming from the city, a bank loan and an anticipated $450,000 Community Development Block Grant through Dane County, Mitchell said. The Club hopes to close on the property this month.
The church's congregation and school has moved operations to a newly expanded site on the city's north side.
While hailing the project, some council members expressed reservations about changes the Club requested to a memorandum of understanding with the city to provide the $150,000 no-interest loan and $50,000 grant. They formally release the Club from having to pay for and provide certain recreational programs, and from participating in certain other city partnerships, for longer than two years.
Mitchell said the Club asked for the changes out of concern for the Club's finances, but that it's already part of the Club's mission to provide recreational programming and work with local officials to, for instance, help youth get internships with city government.
The 2.88-acre church property includes the 18,500-square-foot church built in 1952 and expanded in 1990, and the adjacent 2,218-square-foot parsonage built in 1971. It had been listed for sale for $1.3 million.
While mechanical systems in the church are functioning, many are at the end of their serviceable life, and Mitchell has said "pretty much everything in the building needs to be replaced," including the roof.
In April, former Club president and CEO Michael Johnson said the club's board would not consider the church's purchase unless the city and business community committed to its funding, and he ruled out applying for a loan. Since then, the board has pushed to pursue the project, Mitchell has said.
Mitchell said in August that the center would serve 175 children per day, with many of them transported from Sun Prairie schools by club vans. It would be the club's third center in Dane County. The others are on Madison's South Side and in Fitchburg near Allied Drive.