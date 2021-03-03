Study: 65% of college students skip textbook purchases during pandemic

The U.S. Public Interest Research Group’s education fund found in a study that 65% of college students nationwide have skipped textbook purchases despite concerns about their grades. Students who skip meals or have lost jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic are even more likely to forgo textbooks.
Textbook purchases have been of concern for decades, with costs increasing at three times the inflation rate since the 1970s, according to the study released last week. Ninety percent of students expressed worry that skipping a textbook purchase would hurt their course grade, according to over 5,000 responses from 82 institutions.
Survey results were largely consistent with data from 2019, when 63% of students reported skipping a textbook purchase. Though the survey authors expected a larger increase during the pandemic, they said this year’s survey sampled a greater proportion of upperclassmen, who may have more experience seeking out alternative ways of accessing course materials.
“Members of the campus communities are rallying to support each other, but needs are high and resources are in short supply,” the study said. “While attempts to fulfill students’ basic needs are essential in the short term, they only scratch the surface of the underlying problems that have been laid bare by the pandemic, and will continue to plague students without further action to reduce out of pocket costs and meet students basic needs.”
In some cases, a lower grade is all but guaranteed when students don't pay up. Twenty-one percent of students — and 30% of students with unreliable internet — reported opting out of purchasing access codes, which serve as paywalls for online homework, quizzes and readings, meaning they begin the course with lower participation rates.
Brooke Evans, who graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2017, said she struggled to find support within a decentralized system where individual instructors were responsible for making decisions about textbook accommodations.
“I was running around like a chicken with my head cut off having to have these bartering conversations with faculty,” Evans said. “(People) assume that if a student can’t afford food, housing or textbooks that there’s something wrong with them. There was this expectation you hear reiterated over and over again from faculty that your responsibilities as a student were a number of things, one of which was to get your textbooks.”
Evans was homeless during her time at UW-Madison and never purchased textbooks after her first year. She borrowed materials from her professors or the library if she got lucky. Or she would take advantage of books available for short-term lending, spending hours late at night checking out books, scanning hundreds of pages to email herself and finding campus spaces where she could print them for free.
Faculty can participate in the Engage e-reader program to lower textbook costs, UW-Madison spokeswoman Meredith McGlone said in an email. Through negotiations with text publishers, the university lowers prices for students with text costs included in course fees.
Internet access has introduced an additional obstacle during the pandemic, when most learning is happening within students’ homes. But access has only become more challenging, the study said: Libraries now often require a quarantine for returned materials and are transitioning to digital lending practices.
Students facing food insecurity were also drastically more likely to skip textbook purchases. Over 80% of respondents who reported missing a meal also had skipped a textbook purchase, which Evans described from her own experience as “a very reasonable decision."
"Food and housing were unfortunately more important than textbooks that someone decided were the ones I needed right now,” she said.
The survey writers recommended that lawmakers and education organizations offer funding and support for free, open-source textbooks and resources. Making textbooks available for download can also increase access for students without regular internet access, they wrote.
“Higher education institutions and systems should continue to build infrastructure — grants, tech support, professional development and recognition, course release — to make it easier for professors to adopt open textbooks and to release their work under an open license,” the study said. “Hiring additional scholarly communications or open educational resource librarians can provide critical support for faculty wishing to make the switch.”
Though students can still choose to opt out of purchasing course materials, the Engage program saves 40% to 80% of costs, McGlone said, with an estimated $500,000 in savings for the fall 2020 semester.
Isabel Fernandez, a UW-Madison freshman, said that open-source textbooks would be especially helpful in more generic courses like math, where yearly publishing upgrades make minimal difference. Textbook costs are especially frustrating when instructors end up not even taking full advantage of the materials, she said.
One way students like Fernandez navigate the problem is by not purchasing textbooks at the beginning of the semester. Instead, she waits to gauge how necessary they will actually be throughout the course before making the decision.
“Eighty dollars is a huge amount of money to be spending on something that you’re not even using for the class,” Fernandez said. “You take a part of one book and add onto that five different classes, that can rack up to a big bill.
Not only should individual faculty reconsider their practices, but colleges and universities should be “weary of programs that further entrench the need for constant and inflexible internet access,” the study said, such as automatic textbook billing and increases in access code use.
Evans added universities should have more centralized systems that not only encourage instructors to consider the necessity of their course materials, but also require accommodations for students with financial need. Though some individually professors were supportive, she found that most were either confused about or unwilling to provide appropriate accommodations.
“My fear is that requiring students to have those kinds of conversations all the time individually with faculty opens itself up to a liability issue,” Evans said. “Why would some faculty help some students and not others? On what basis would they help some students and not others? There’s no oversight.”