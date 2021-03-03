Study: 65% of college students skip textbook purchases during pandemic

Though students can still choose to opt out of purchasing course materials, the Engage program saves 40% to 80% of costs, McGlone said, with an estimated $500,000 in savings for the fall 2020 semester.

Isabel Fernandez, a UW-Madison freshman, said that open-source textbooks would be especially helpful in more generic courses like math, where yearly publishing upgrades make minimal difference. Textbook costs are especially frustrating when instructors end up not even taking full advantage of the materials, she said.

One way students like Fernandez navigate the problem is by not purchasing textbooks at the beginning of the semester. Instead, she waits to gauge how necessary they will actually be throughout the course before making the decision.

“Eighty dollars is a huge amount of money to be spending on something that you’re not even using for the class,” Fernandez said. “You take a part of one book and add onto that five different classes, that can rack up to a big bill.

Not only should individual faculty reconsider their practices, but colleges and universities should be “weary of programs that further entrench the need for constant and inflexible internet access,” the study said, such as automatic textbook billing and increases in access code use.