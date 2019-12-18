Student questions calorie counting in Oregon Middle School health class

Oregon School District superintendent Brian Busler said that while the “Health Extravaganza” assignment has already been completed for this school year, the district will review the practice, which he said has been part of the class for about a decade, for the future.

“As we prepare for the 2020-21 school year, we will look at the entire curriculum to make sure that it’s all aligned and still moving in the direction that we would like it to move,” he said. “The project was designed to help students be mindful of their habits regarding nutrition, exercise, sleep and how these relate to their overall wellness.”

He said students’ mental health is important in considering how and what is taught. If any student is uncomfortable in a class, he said, he hopes they have an adult they trust in the building to tell, and an alternate assignment can be provided if necessary.

“We don’t want a single student to feel uncomfortable in a class that they’re taking,” Busler said. “We do know the sensitivity of eating disorders, body image, self-esteem issues and we want to make sure that all of our students are feeling comfortable at school.”