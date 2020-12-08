Student council pushes UW to allow international telecommuting for undergrads

The University of Wisconsin-Madison's student government passed two resolutions Tuesday requesting that the school allow undergraduate student workers living abroad to keep their jobs and implement more flexible final exam and grading policies this semester.
The first resolution, tabled by an 11-8 vote last week, follows UW-Madison’s decision this fall to stop extending hourly positions to student employees who telecommute from outside the United States. It applies only to undergraduate students, not permanent employees or graduate students.
Associated Students of Madison representatives who favored tabling the resolution last week said they wished to hear directly from administrators, including chief of human resources Mark Walters, who clarified in an email last week that the university will pay international employees for work already completed but will no longer hire them. The university cited various risks involved with telecommuting internationally, including employment law, tax obligations and cybersecurity or data privacy.
The resolution requests that the university continue to hire and do not ask students for their location.
Since last week’s Student Council meeting, Dean of Students Christina Olstad requested that the university exempt paid ASM members from this decision. But critics, such as Teaching Assistants’ Association co-president Alejandra Canales, called this a band-aid solution that “doesn’t go far enough.” Others called it evidence that the university is making an intentional choice not to pay all undergraduate student workers.
“ASM representatives are not more important than other students,” said Lennox Owino, one of the resolution’s sponsors, at the meeting. “(The university) values the work that each international student does on different levels. The university is prioritizing people whose work they think is more important.”
Olstad was present but did not speak at the meeting, where all 32 speakers spoke in favor of the resolution. Francesca Hong, state representative-elect for the 76th district, expressed her “strong support” for the measure.
“I believe that what is currently happening with the administration is a form of wage theft,” Hong said. “It is imperative that we ensure equity and inclusion at the university, especially when it comes to our international students who play a pivotal role in bringing both cultural relevance and experience to the student body, as well as the … financial health of the university.”
University spokeswoman Meredith McGlone said in an email last week that “wage theft” is an inaccurate characterization, as all students are being paid for completed work and have been asked to discontinue work or return to the U.S. However, some students — including ASM Representative Brian Li, who is currently based outside the U.S. — have said supervisors continue to allow voluntary work without pay.
Critics say the university did not effectively communicate or implement the decision to schools and departments. Alexi Brooks, a graduate student, said it is clear the university has not remediated the problem in his computer sciences department, where administrators are still tracking down international student workers’ locations.
“It is important to me that I be able to hire undergraduate mentors, regardless of where they are living during this pandemic,” Brooks said. “Regardless of how good the administrators’ intentions are, this issue is not fixed.”
Finals and grading
ASM also introduced and unanimously passed a new resolution requesting that the provost’s office issue an inclusive policy for final exams that accommodate students in different time zones. It also requests a pass/fail or satisfactory/non-satisfactory grading policy for the fall semester, which UW-Madison implemented after the COVID-19 pandemic began during spring semester.
“We’re already screwing over international students here with the lack of pay, and I think the lack of flexibility with exam times is even furthering that issue,” said Taylor Scofield, a senior. Scofield added that asynchronous exam times — which are not conducted live — have been beneficial for her while living in California during the pandemic and should be more of a norm across classes.
University spokesman John Lucas said the provost’s office has emphasized to instructors the importance of accommodations and time window extensions for students with technology issues, time zone differences or other scheduled exams. He added that 10- to 12-hour windows are most effective.
It is very unlikely the university will implement a pass/fail policy. At a University Committee meeting Nov. 9, Provost Karl Scholz said it is “way, way late in the semester” to make a change to UW-Madison’s fall grading policy, which he said is in line with most Big Ten peer universities. He added that a more flexible policy may make it difficult for students to progress in course sequences or have competitive transcripts when seeking jobs or post-graduation opportunities.
Other UC professors agreed there should be no default policy change, but that instructors should remain flexible and plan their courses with case-by-case accommodations.
