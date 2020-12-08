Student council pushes UW to allow international telecommuting for undergrads

Since last week’s Student Council meeting, Dean of Students Christina Olstad requested that the university exempt paid ASM members from this decision. But critics, such as Teaching Assistants’ Association co-president Alejandra Canales, called this a band-aid solution that “doesn’t go far enough.” Others called it evidence that the university is making an intentional choice not to pay all undergraduate student workers.

“ASM representatives are not more important than other students,” said Lennox Owino, one of the resolution’s sponsors, at the meeting. “(The university) values the work that each international student does on different levels. The university is prioritizing people whose work they think is more important.”

Olstad was present but did not speak at the meeting, where all 32 speakers spoke in favor of the resolution. Francesca Hong, state representative-elect for the 76th district, expressed her “strong support” for the measure.