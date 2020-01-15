Strong will 'campaign on a limited basis' for School Board following medical incident

There still may be a contested race for Madison School Board Seat 7.
Wayne Strong, who had filed to challenge incumbent Nicki Vander Meulen for the seat earlier this month, suspended his campaign Jan. 9, according to the Madison City Clerk's office. In a statement emailed out Wednesday morning, Strong explained he would "campaign on a limited basis" following a "recent medical incident."
The statement says Strong will make a final decision on staying in the race "on or prior to" Feb. 18, the same date as the primary election. Whether he continues to campaign or not, his name will be on the April ballot along with Vander Meulen because ballots are finalized after nomination papers are verified.
In the meantime, he said in the statement, "I will do my best to answer as many questionnaires and attend as many forums as possible."
"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who signed the petition to get my name on the ballot and all my supporters," he said. "I am truly blessed and deeply humbled by your confidence in me."
After turning in his campaign registration, Strong said his priorities in the campaign would be closing racial disparities in discipline and school safety.
Vander Meulen is in her first term on the School Board.
The other two seats up for election include an uncontested race in Seat 2, with Savion Castro running for election, and a three-way race for Seat 6. Maia Pearson, Christina Gomez Schmidt and Karen Ball will have a primary Feb. 18, with the top two vote-getters advancing to the general election.
