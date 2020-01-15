Strong will 'campaign on a limited basis' for School Board following medical incident

There still may be a contested race for Madison School Board Seat 7.

Wayne Strong, who had filed to challenge incumbent Nicki Vander Meulen for the seat earlier this month, suspended his campaign Jan. 9, according to the Madison City Clerk's office. In a statement emailed out Wednesday morning, Strong explained he would "campaign on a limited basis" following a "recent medical incident."

The statement says Strong will make a final decision on staying in the race "on or prior to" Feb. 18, the same date as the primary election. Whether he continues to campaign or not, his name will be on the April ballot along with Vander Meulen because ballots are finalized after nomination papers are verified.

In the meantime, he said in the statement, "I will do my best to answer as many questionnaires and attend as many forums as possible."

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who signed the petition to get my name on the ballot and all my supporters," he said. "I am truly blessed and deeply humbled by your confidence in me."