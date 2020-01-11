Strong suspends School Board campaign against Vander Meulen

Only one contested race for School Board remains after Wayne Strong informed the Madison City Clerk’s office on Jan. 9 that he has suspended his campaign, according to the clerk’s website.

Because he was a candidate running for Seat 7 against incumbent Nicki Vander Meuen as of the filing deadline, however, his name will still appear on the ballot. A similar situation occurred last spring, when Skylar Croy suspended his campaign shortly after the filing deadline and his name still appeared on the primary election ballot.

This was Strong’s third time running for School Board. The former Madison Police Department lieutenant lost in both 2013 and 2014.

When he initially filed papers to run, Strong said he considers school safety and racial disparities in discipline and achievement to be the top issues facing MMSD.