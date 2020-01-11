Strong suspends School Board campaign against Vander Meulen

Only one contested race for School Board remains after Wayne Strong informed the Madison City Clerk’s office on Jan. 9 that he has suspended his campaign, according to the clerk’s website.
Because he was a candidate running for Seat 7 against incumbent Nicki Vander Meuen as of the filing deadline, however, his name will still appear on the ballot. A similar situation occurred last spring, when Skylar Croy suspended his campaign shortly after the filing deadline and his name still appeared on the primary election ballot.
You have free articles remaining.
This was Strong’s third time running for School Board. The former Madison Police Department lieutenant lost in both 2013 and 2014.
When he initially filed papers to run, Strong said he considers school safety and racial disparities in discipline and achievement to be the top issues facing MMSD.
“We have to make sure that our schools are safe and that they’re safe learning environments for our kids to learn and for our teachers to teach in,” Strong said. He stressed the importance of “tackling the achievement gap and just making sure that all of our students are given the best possible opportunity to get the quality education they deserve.”
The end of his campaign leaves Seat 6 as the only contested election, with three candidates running. Incumbent Kate Toews is not running for re-election, leaving newcomers Maia Pearson, Christina Gomez Schmidt and Karen Ball set for a Feb. 18 primary election. The top two vote-getters will move onto the April general election.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.