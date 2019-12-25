In the middle of a bulletin board in Tony Jennaro’s La Follette High School classroom is a question: “How do we tell the full history of all Americans?”

It’s a question for his students, but it’s one he and other teachers and administrators around the Madison Metropolitan School District are trying to answer, too, as they work to create more inclusive curricula.

“If social studies is about creating citizens, it’s imperative to show all of our students the ways that they and (people of different backgrounds) have contributed and continue to contribute to our society,” said Jennaro, in his fourth year at LHS.

Serving a population of minority students that is now above 50% of enrollment, MMSD teachers are balancing what has been taught for decades with ensuring diverse perspectives are represented throughout the classroom. Whether that’s in posters covering the walls, the books students read in English class or the focus of a student-choice project, there are varying approaches around the district at all levels.

The district’s 2018-19 climate survey highlights the need for change: less than half of students responding agreed or strongly agreed that they “see my history and culture reflected in my school.” MMSD social studies teacher leader Marty Moe, who works in the district office, recalled talking to a Memorial High School senior who is Hmong, “who said she never once saw herself in the curriculum and was very concerned about it.”

In elementary school, the change can look like Sandburg Elementary School fourth- and fifth-graders creating their own books to teach their younger peers about Wisconsin’s history with the Ho-Chunk Nation. At the middle school level, some students learn about the history of slavery through first-person accounts from slaves rather than reading a textbook. And in high school, learning can come through entire classes devoted to minority groups like Wisconsin First Nations or the African-American Experience.

“I’ve been taking a lot more feedback from students as I teach,” Jennaro said. “I’m interested, are these things you’ve learned about before? I’m also interested in, are you feeling like this history is empowering?”

West High School senior Miles Mullens, who is enrolled in the school’s Wisconsin First Nations class this semester, said the class has felt like the first time his history classes have been “honest about” what colonizers did to Native Americans.

“I thought I was a quote-unquote woke person, someone who had already learned things and looked at things from a (variety of) points of view and someone who could go into a situation and take other people’s perspective seriously,” Miles, who is white, said. “I went into the class and I was just completely wrong.”

Learning ‘the truth’

Ask many of the students in these classes, from fourth grade up through high school, what they’re learning and you’ll hear a consistent phrase: “the truth.”

That was repeated multiple times by students learning about history — specifically, the history of non-white people and how white people had harmed them in various ways, from colonization to slavery to Jim Crow.

“Most stories don’t tell the truth,” said Sandburg fourth-grader Oliver. “We’re actually telling the truth about the real things that happened in history.”

The 4/5 mixed-grade classrooms at the northeast-side school are working on a project in which they create books telling about the shared traditions, values and history of the Ho-Chunk people. The books, which include illustrations and written stories, will be put in the school’s library for other students to use as resources.

“We really want the kids to see the truth,” said teacher Christopher Rago. “This started out as a project on land, basically the land we live on right now. We decided to dig in and talk about the people that were actually here first.”

quote 1 “Throughout our education careers, we’re kind of hearing the same narrative. It’s kind of for and by white people. It’s textbooks written by people who have only had this one experience who can’t speak from another perspective.”

That early start is good news to some high schoolers who feel like they’re just now learning these lessons.

“Throughout our education careers, we’re kind of hearing the same narrative,” West senior Sairoong Brunner, a student of color, said. “It’s kind of for and by white people. It’s textbooks written by people who have only had this one experience who can’t speak from another perspective.”

Demonstrating the range of experiences of various events is exactly what the discipline of history is about, Jennaro said.

“As historians, our biggest responsibility is hearing from multiple perspectives,” Jennaro said. “If all we’re doing is going to a textbook, that in and of itself is not history. Textbooks are not unbiased. This idea that history is somehow not biased if we get it from a textbook or get it from certain sources, I think is a lie that we’ve all been told.”

Need to be vulnerable

Among the challenges of finding various perspectives is the limited ones coming from the people at the front of classrooms.

White teachers made up more than 85% of the district’s teaching workforce in fall 2018, according to the most recent data on the district’s Research and Program Evaluation Office website. The student body is 42% white this year, according to district data.

While there’s diversity within that group of staff — including sexual orientation, socioeconomic status and geographic background — it can make teaching the experiences of minorities a challenge. But it’s imperative those white teachers are part of the solution in changing the curriculum, they said.

“Some of us on the team, we were uncomfortable trying to teach this,” Rago said. “But if we don’t teach it, who's going to?”

Teachers say the key is being vulnerable with students. If you open up, students will do the same when discussing complex topics that could be a challenge in some settings.

“When you get more real and you open up and goof around, right, they start to come and engage with you,” O’Keeffe Middle School eighth-grade teacher Tracy Warnecke said. “And then we teach them the truth. This is a space where you can ask honest questions.”

Her students echoed the importance of that comfort, and said it was established early on in the classroom by having open conversations. And to make sure the learning was authentic, Warnecke selected materials that would help represent challenging histories, like slavery. In one example, a video of black celebrities read first-person accounts from slaves.

“If a white person’s telling us what happened, they’re not going to know what it was actually like to be a slave,” said eighth-grader Sania, who is black. “If we’re learning from the black perspective, we can actually learn what was going on during that time.

“Some of the kids in our class have felt pretty angry about some of the stuff, but in our class we’re mature enough to handle these types of conversations.”

Her classmate Terrell, who is black, said, “it’s important to know your culture,” so he’s glad to be in Warnecke’s class, which he said respresents a more realistic version of history than he’s heard before.

“Normally what we learn in school is light,” he said. “Ms. Warnecke lets us learn what actually happened.”

Vulnerability for Warnecke has been key in learning from her mistakes in teaching this sort of material, which has the potential to hurt students if not done in the right way.

“I have made some horrific, awful mistakes as a white teacher and have hurt kids of color,” she said, referring to the way she’s taught certain lessons. “But the thing that I had ... is I had the opportunity to learn from that mistake, face the people I hurt, authentically apologize, cry with them, hear their voice, hear their perspective on my impact and heal through restorative conversations.

“That was hard, and it was painful. And it was a really, really dark time in my career. I learned from that.”

Teachers also stressed the importance of student voice in what they’re doing to ensure they’re avoiding those mistakes as best as they can. For Lucas Hrovat-Staedter, who teaches the hip-hop studies class at East High School, student voice is one of the reasons he’s comfortable teaching a class that he thinks, “ideally, should be taught by somebody of color.”

“I’m a white guy who enjoys hip-hop but hasn’t lived all of the black experiences that we’re talking about in this class,” he said. “That’s why it’s so important to decentralize me as the teacher and my experience and centralize the student experience.

“I really have to get us to a place where they can be honest so that I can know they’re being honest and use experiences to inform what we’re looking at.”

Finding the right materials

Teaching beyond the textbooks already on their shelves means doing work outside of the classroom to identify the best resources.

Moe said finding resources teachers can “trust” is among the bigger challenges for those looking to diversify a curriculum.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Textbooks have a lot wrong with them. There’s faulty facts in there, there’s one-sided perspectives in there, but someone has done some type of research and put that together,” he said. “To go out and find documents and resources you can use that you can also trust is hard.”

Jasmia Hamilton, who has two children in the district, said the selection of inclusive materials can set an important tone for students who have been historically underrepresented in the classroom.

“It’s important to live and walk the values that we have, which means that we should make investments in materials that reflect our commitment to diversity as a source of strength (and) as an opportunity to invite everyone to experience a sense of belonging in our community,” said Hamilton, who is black. “That’s beyond race, beyond gender, beyond height and weight, to accept all people as they are and have them be reflected in those experiences and to show we value (them).”

Warnecke said she reaches out to her students’ parents before class starts to get to know their children and share what she’ll be teaching in the classroom that year. Sometimes that includes a list of the materials she uses and she’s glad to share them.

“I've only had two or three (parents of color) question, because I am white, ‘What resources are you using?’” Warnecke said. “They want to make sure that I'm not whitewashing it. But once I show them what I'm doing, they're like, ‘Oh, OK, I'm down with that.’”

Often, those resources can also be found in the community, La Follette’s Jennaro said.

“How do I bring, as a white man, voices of color into the classroom?” he said. “That’s something I’m always thinking about. That can happen through text, that can happen through video, but how do we do that with resources in our community?”

Quote 2 “How do I bring, as a white man, voices of color into the classroom? That’s something I’m always thinking about ... how do we do that with resources in our community?”

That’s what First Nations teacher Carrie Bohman did at West recently, bringing in a pair of guest speakers to talk about the environmental impacts of uranium contamination on Native American communities. The Dec. 4 talk built off a movie the students watched in class on the two preceding days, “The Return of Navajo Boy.”

She helped develop the class with students, community members and former superintendent Jen Cheatham, she said, all of whom were key to its success when it began in fall 2018. Her former career as an archivist for the Wisconsin Historical Society helped open her eyes to the resources out there to use in her teaching. That dovetails with the community connections she’s used to ensure what’s taught reflects reality.

“As a non-Native, I’ve learned so much,” she said, adding that she talks to Native American colleagues and community members and asks, “Is this OK?”

More than race to represent

While representing a broader range of racial histories is one of the ways to diversify the curriculum, there are other identities to consider.

A new staff book group, Queering Literacy in MMSD, is working to change how often various sexual identities and orientations are represented in what students are learning.

La Follette English teacher Mike Jacoby, in his first year at the school, was able to select the book “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe” and add it into his class’ reading list this year. The book focuses on two 15-year-old Mexican boys, Jacoby explained, one of whom realizes early on he’s gay while the other takes most of the book to figure it out.

He said his students have been mostly receptive to the book, with the exception of one section of his class that has, at times, made it challenging for him as a gay teacher as they defend using phrases like, “That’s so gay” to criticize something. He said that experience proves to him how important books like this can be in school.

“Developmentally, they’re at a point where it’s hard for them to empathize with somebody who is really different from them,” Jacoby said. “So putting stories in their hands that ask to do that is really important, and it pushes them.

“I said, ‘Raise your hand if you’ve read a book with a gay character before,’” he added. “I got, out of 20, two or three hands. So we’re going to read one book with a gay character.”

But he could only teach it because the group had some funds to purchase books, which he said is one of the biggest barriers to changing what’s taught in classrooms from the “old, dead, white men” who are often the focus of literary work.

Adding perspectives of students with disabilities is another area of potential growth for the district. Tanya Noseck, whose third-grade son has autism, recently read a book at home with him in which the main character had autism — something she hasn’t seen in the reading he’s done through school, for the most part.

“I’ve never read a book from the perspective of a kid who is on the spectrum before and it was pretty eye-opening,” Noseck said. “My child and I both enjoyed it. We’re like, ‘Oh yeah, you do that sometimes, too.’ It would be my wish that all children have that experience continually as they’re growing.”

Broader changes ahead

There could be more support coming for some of these changes.

Moe, the district’s social studies lead, said the next few years will include getting input from students and teachers as they look at revamping the districtwide social studies curriculum.

“We’re going to be thinking about, how do you begin telling these different stories?” Moe said. “Making sure you’re including these different perspectives starting in kindergarten, working the way up.”

Currently, there are classes like First Nations or the African-American Experience that call out directly what perspective will be presented — but those are electives with limited sections each semester. West senior Ben Wiest, who took both classes and is white, recalled a feeling of “astonishment” that he hadn’t learned much of what was in those classes previously.

He said he understands, however, the challenges of fitting these important lessons in with everything else teachers have to include in the required history classes, which are often more general.

Jennaro agreed that’s a challenge, but said it’s important for teachers to continually adjust their curriculum as they hear from students about what worked and what didn’t. In his Modern U.S. History class, for example, he once had two black girls come up to him following a Civil Rights Movement unit and share their displeasure with how it was taught, as they said it focused on oppression and segregation rather than empowerment.

“I had to take a step back and think, ‘OK, how do I talk about this differently?’” he recalled. “It’s always an opportunity to think about, what are the stories we’re telling and privileging? Where is there room to tell other stories?”

He’s sure he hasn’t perfected his lessons by any means, but said he will keep listening to his students as he adjusts each year and “try to do better.”

Benjamin Hulbert, who helped develop the fourth- and fifth-grade curriculum at Sandburg, said making adjustments year to year is key, and said the right curriculum might also look different at different schools depending on their individual student populations.

“The future of education is writing curriculum and being responsive,” Hulbert said. “Every year is going to look different.”

Preparing the teachers

What’s being taught is important, but without someone to teach it effectively, the time and money that go into its planning might be wasted, said University of Wisconsin-Madison education professor Gloria Ladson-Billings.

“The curriculum cannot teach itself,” Ladson-Billings said. “You can have the absolute best curriculum that money can produce, but if you don’t have … the teachers that can actually teach this, it’s not going to matter.”

To prepare for the changing environment, education schools are focusing on social justice and equity lenses for their teachers. Tim Slekar, dean of Edgewood’s school of education, called it the “heart and soul of teacher and education curriculum” at his school.

“If we’re creating a place that’s culturally sensitive to more children, then those children are more likely to be willing to participate and learn and be engaged,” Slekar said.

It’s also the experience Quentin Blum has gotten at UW-Madison, where he graduated this month. Blum is in his second semester as a student teacher in Warnecke’s classroom at O’Keeffe, which he found to be such a perfect fit when he began there in the spring that he requested to come back in the fall.

“We did some really awesome stuff, and I didn't really know where else I could go because this is what I want to do,” he said. “I don’t think there’s another classroom like this.”

Warnecke, who has been at various Madison schools for 12 years in a variety of positions, said it took her experience teaching in Chicago schools to open her eyes to the importance of teaching diverse perspectives and reaching students facing major challenges outside of school. The practice has “so many layers” to it, she said, and doing it successfully everywhere will take time — but she’s sure it can be done.

“It's not one that is a simple, quick fix,” she said.

Jennaro believes it will benefit all students if teachers can put the ideas into practice.

“A representative, diverse curriculum should challenge all students in thinking about history in more complex ways, it should challenge us in thinking about ways history still lives today, around how injustices and inequalities in history have existed in the past and still impact us today and then where we fit in all of that,” he said. “We all have something to talk about there.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.