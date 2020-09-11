'Steeper and faster than we expected': UW chancellor addresses campus COVID cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a Friday interview with PBS Wisconsin, University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank defended the decision to offer a mixture of in-person and online classes, saying the university is taking steps to address the campus’ record-breaking COVID-19 test numbers.

Blank said that much of the university’s planning for the fall was effective, given that there has been no evidence of transmission in the classroom or in the workplace. Still, she said recent measures have been necessary to flatten an increasingly steep curve of positive test results.

“I think none of us expected quite the magnitude of rise that we saw at the very beginning of this week, which really led us to take action,” Blank told reporter Zac Schultz during a Facebook Live video. “We knew that there would be some spikes … Students would come; there would be some partying. The amount of that rise was steeper and faster than we expected, and steeper than some of our fellow schools in the Big Ten.”