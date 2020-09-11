'Steeper and faster than we expected': UW chancellor addresses campus COVID cases

In a Friday interview with PBS Wisconsin, University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank defended the decision to offer a mixture of in-person and online classes, saying the university is taking steps to address the campus’ record-breaking COVID-19 test numbers.
Blank said that much of the university’s planning for the fall was effective, given that there has been no evidence of transmission in the classroom or in the workplace. Still, she said recent measures have been necessary to flatten an increasingly steep curve of positive test results.
“I think none of us expected quite the magnitude of rise that we saw at the very beginning of this week, which really led us to take action,” Blank told reporter Zac Schultz during a Facebook Live video. “We knew that there would be some spikes … Students would come; there would be some partying. The amount of that rise was steeper and faster than we expected, and steeper than some of our fellow schools in the Big Ten.”
After a drastic upsurge in students’ positive test results, the university announced Wednesday that classes will move online for at least two weeks and required students living in Witte and Sellery residence halls to begin a 14-day quarantine. Since, it has published over 4,500 more test results that brought the seven-day average to 9.2%, according to the university’s COVID dashboard.
Blank emphasized that “the vast majority of dorm students are behaving very well,” with some buildings’ infection rates around only 1%. She also addressed criticism that residents of Witte and Sellery, which had “very significant outbreaks,” received inconsistent communication and only a two-hour notice before quarantine measures took effect.
“If you’re going to quarantine people, you want to quarantine them fast,” Blank said. “You don’t want to give them a day to run all over to get things and then come back if you think there’s a health issue there.”
In addition to students quarantined in residence halls and fraternity and sorority houses, there are a total of 261 students currently in on-campus isolation and 124 in on-campus quarantine. The former refers to people who have been exposed to the virus and the latter to people who have tested positive for the virus.
Though the university has recommended against students leaving Madison, some have chosen to do so. Blank said communication has emphasized the need to finish their quarantines upon arriving back home.
Blank continued to defend the value of in-person education. She said the university’s decisions over the summer were influenced by parents and students who wanted to be in Madison, as well as the fact that most upperclassmen living off-campus would continue to reside in Madison anyway.
“There are certain things you do in in-person classes you cannot do online and via video. There are some classes you almost can’t hold,” Blank said. “All of us believe deeply in that value, and so we really wanted to have a chance, particularly for our smaller classes, to try to meet.”
On Wednesday, Dane County executive Joe Parisi wrote a letter to Blank and UW System President Tommy Thompson about the record-breaking case numbers. Among his concerns was that college students “are not being helpful or forthcoming” about their behavior to contact tracers.
Blank responded that students are reluctant to turn in their friends, who will then have to enter a mandatory quarantine period. She said the university is seeking out ways to improve contact tracing, such as through a smartphone app that can help identify people’s social activities.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!