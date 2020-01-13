Stanford Taylor won't run for election to state superintendent post next year

Wisconsin will have a new state superintendent of public instruction in 2021, as Carolyn Stanford Taylor announced Monday she will not run for election to her current position.

Stanford Taylor, the first black state superintendent in Wisconsin's history, was appointed last January after Tony Evers was inaugurated as governor after 10 years in the position.

"I am honored to have been appointed by Governor Evers to lead the Department of Public Instruction and will always be grateful to the governor for the trust he placed in naming me as his successor,” Stanford Taylor said in a press release. “I promised Governor Evers I would commit to completing the 2 1/2 years left in his term as state superintendent and to continue the work we had started together at the DPI, and I will maintain that commitment while I serve this office.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She focused her first State of Education address last fall on equity, addressing the achievement gap and finding ways to recruit and keep teachers. In the press release Monday, Stanford Taylor reiterated the focus on equity and having students ready to move to college or into a career when they complete high school.