Stanford Taylor won't run for election to state superintendent post next year

Wisconsin will have a new state superintendent of public instruction in 2021, as Carolyn Stanford Taylor announced Monday she will not run for election to her current position.
Stanford Taylor, the first black state superintendent in Wisconsin's history, was appointed last January after Tony Evers was inaugurated as governor after 10 years in the position.
"I am honored to have been appointed by Governor Evers to lead the Department of Public Instruction and will always be grateful to the governor for the trust he placed in naming me as his successor,” Stanford Taylor said in a press release. “I promised Governor Evers I would commit to completing the 2 1/2 years left in his term as state superintendent and to continue the work we had started together at the DPI, and I will maintain that commitment while I serve this office.”
She focused her first State of Education address last fall on equity, addressing the achievement gap and finding ways to recruit and keep teachers. In the press release Monday, Stanford Taylor reiterated the focus on equity and having students ready to move to college or into a career when they complete high school.
“Every child in this state deserves the chance, the opportunity, and the supports to become a success,” Stanford Taylor said. “This will only happen if we — educators, the governor, legislators, parents, and community members — work together to make sure every student has what they need to learn when they need it.”
The announcement comes more than a year ahead of the spring 2021 election that will have the position on the ballot for a four-year term. The release states the timing is "so others interested in being the state’s chief education officer and leading the department will have sufficient time to organize their campaigns."
Stanford Taylor, a former assistant superintendent in the Department of Public Instruction and Madison School District teacher, will remain in the office until July 2021, when the newly elected superintendent takes over.
