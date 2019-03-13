Spelling it out: Everything you need to know about the 2019 Badger State Spelling Bee

You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SPRING SNOW MELT IS UNDERWAY AND CAUSING FLOOD CONCERNS...

.THE COMBINATION OF SNOW MELT AND RAIN IS EXPECTED TO CAUSE SOME
FLOODING CONDITIONS IN SOUTHERN WISCONSIN, PARTICULARLY ON ANY
AREA CREEKS, STREAMS AND RIVERS. SOME SPORADIC ROAD CLOSURES ARE
EXPECTED AS WELL DUE TO THE AMOUNT OF ICE AND HARD SNOW BLOCKING
CULVERTS AND DITCHES. WARM AIR IS EXPECTED TO BE IN PLACE THROUGH
TONIGHT ON INTO THURSDAY AFTERNOON AND SHOULD WIPE OUT WHATEVER
SNOW PACK IS STILL OUT THERE. WITH THE GROUND FROZEN, THIS WATER
WILL ALL RUN OFF AND NOT BE ABSORBED INTO THE GROUND. ADDITIONAL
RAINFALL AMOUNTS THROUGH THURSDAY ARE GENERALLY EXPECTED TO BE UP
TO A HALF INCH OF RAIN. THE MOST LIKELY PERIOD OF RAIN WILL BE
THIS EVENING ON INTO THE EARLY MORNING HOURS OF THURSDAY.
SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE ON THURSDAY
AFTERNOON, BUT ANY RAINFALL WOULD ONLY BE BRIEFLY HEAVY AND NOT
WIDESPREAD.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR

* PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN, SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN,
AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN
EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN, FOND DU LAC AND SHEBOYGAN. IN SOUTH
CENTRAL WISCONSIN, COLUMBIA, DANE, GREEN, GREEN LAKE, IOWA,
LAFAYETTE, MARQUETTE, ROCK, AND SAUK. IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN,
DODGE, JEFFERSON, KENOSHA, MILWAUKEE, OZAUKEE, RACINE,
WALWORTH, WASHINGTON, AND WAUKESHA.

* THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING

* SEVERAL ROUNDS OF RAIN WITH MILD TEMPERATURES WILL MELT THE
EXISTING SNOW PACK OVER SOUTHERN WISCONSIN. RAIN AND MELTING
SNOW ONTO FROZEN GROUND WILL RUN OFF INTO DITCHES, STREAMS,
AND RIVERS THIS WEEK.

* AREAS OF FLOODING ARE LIKELY, INCLUDING URBAN AREAS DUE TO
STORM DRAINS BLOCKED BY ICE AND DEBRIS, LOW LYING AREAS WITH
WATER OVER RURAL ROADS, AND RISING WATER LEVELS ON MANY
RIVERS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON
CURRENT FORECASTS.

YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE
FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE
PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP.

Spelling it out: Everything you need to know about the 2019 Badger State Spelling Bee

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Spelling it out: Everything you need to know about the 2019 Badger State Spelling Bee
Forty-seven students from across Wisconsin will compete Saturday in the Badger State Spelling Bee at Madison Area Technical College’s Mitby Theater.

The competitors will vie to represent the state at the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee, held May 27-30, in National Harbor, Maryland, just outside Washington, D.C.

The top three spellers from Saturday’s state bee, sponsored by the Wisconsin State Journal, will advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Saturday's bee begins at 1 p.m. and is free to attend. The event also will be streamed live online at go.madison.com/spellingbee2019.

Contestants have competed in school- and regional-level bees, the latter of which are organized by the state’s 12 Cooperative Educational Services Agencies, plus the Madison All-City Spelling Bee, which is also sponsored by the State Journal.

Former Badger State Spelling Bee champion Brad Williams will be the pronouncer. Now a radio journalist in La Crosse, Williams won the state bee in 1969 when he was 12. He has been pronouncing at the state level for 40 years.

Judges include Jenny Price, an instructor in the UW-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communication; Kelly Meyerhofer, higher education reporter for the State Journal; and Joyce Kaping, who is retired from the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators and a longtime spelling bee judge. The bee coordinator is State Journal features reporter Gayle Worland.

The top three spellers will receive a trip for two to the Scripps National Spelling Bee from the Wisconsin State Journal; the Samuel Louis Sugarman Award, a 2019 United States Mint Proof Set, from Jay Sugarman in honor of his father; the Merriam-Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary, Eleventh Edition, from Merriam-Webster; and a one-year subscription to both Britannica Online Premium and Merriam-Webster Unabridged Online.

The Badger State Spelling Bee was first held in 1949. The National Spelling Bee was started in 1925 by the Louisville Courier-Journal.

Event details

What: 2019 Badger State Spelling Bee

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Mitby Theater, Madison Area Technical College

Cost: Free

Watch online: Visit go.madison.com/spellingbee2019 or the Wisconsin State Journal's Facebook page to watch complete coverage of the event, including a live stream during the competition. 

