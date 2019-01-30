Schools closed. Malls closed. Libraries closed. The Madison Children’s Museum closed. YMCAs closed. Mail wasn’t delivered. But what places stayed open on Wednesday when Madison saw temperatures colder than Antarctica?
“Generally, if we are able to make it in we figure it’s good to have the place open,” Colin Droster, an employee at Boulders Climbing Gym on the east side said Wednesday morning. The gym opened at 9 a.m. on Wednesday instead of its usual 7 a.m. start due to the cold weather.
Droster said they would likely have the same course of action for Thursday, where temperatures are expected to stay below zero as well.
But climbing walls aren’t the only activity those brave enough to go out in the cold could do. At Vitense Golfland, those who wanted to work on their swing could do so at the heated driving range.
“It’s chilly, but the wind is coming in from the north which helps us because we face south,” owner Joel Weitz said.
Vitense also has an indoor miniature golf course. Wednesday’s special offered unlimited rounds of mini-golf.
Weitz said some regular members were up and ready to practice their swing at the golf range as early as 8:15 a.m. despite the temperatures. The heaters at the driving range are powerful, and combined with the wind blowing in the right direction, a day at Vitense, where they also have a small grill and bar, makes sense.
“It’s been kind of hit-or-miss today with the crowds,” Weitz said. “We’re a little more limited, but we’ll see. There have definitely been some people here throughout the day practicing. I think there definitely will be more tomorrow and Friday when we get back above zero degrees.”
Though Vitense plans to stay open regular hours, Weitz said they might close early if there aren’t a lot of people who come out during the evening hours when temperatures drop again.
“It’s nice to stay open when we can,” Weitz said. “I decided to start hitting some balls earlier this morning, since I figured as owner I should make sure things are okay before staying open all day. Some people don’t realize that you can still golf at Vitense when it’s cold out.”
Droster also said crowds were expected to be light on Wednesday.
“We expect it to mostly be members today, likely not as many groups or new users,” Droster said.
Marcus Point Cinema in Madison and Marcus Palace Cinema in Sun Prairie have stayed open with standard showtimes, and are offering free hot chocolate for all moviegoers through Friday.
"Despite the cold, we have experienced a decent amount of attendance as people look for indoor activities to ride out the cold weather," Julie Caan, a spokesperson for Marcus Theatres, said in a statement.