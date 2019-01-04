Madison School Board candidate Skylar Croy said in an interview with the Cap Times Friday that he would suspend his campaign and withdraw from the Seat 3 race, citing personal reasons.
Because Croy turned in his verified nomination signatures on Wednesday to the city clerk's office, the third-year University of Wisconsin law student's name will still appear on the ballot during the Feb. 19 primary election.
"Once you turn in signatures and they're all proper, you're on the ballot and can't withdraw," Eric Christiansen, an official at the City Clerk's office said. He noted that even if a candidate died after their nomination signatures were turned in, their name would still appear on the ballot.
Croy serves in the Army National Guard and worked as an engineer before entering law school. Croy, 26, told the Cap Times on Wednesday that he was excited to have a chance to bring a younger voice to the seven-seat School Board.
His parents worked in schools, which Croy said helped developed his interest in education issues.
Croy's name will appear on the ballot alongside that of Cris Carusi, a district parent and UW-Madison employee, as well as Kaleem Caire, the founder and CEO of One City Schools.
"I do plan to reach out to the other candidates to talk about some of the issues I care about," Croy said. "I do feel some personal obligation, since I went out to get signatures from people and heard their complaints and concerns — so I plan on doing that."
Two other seats are up for an election this year. Four candidates are running for Seat 4, and three candidates are running for Seat 5. The Feb. 19 election will winnow each race down to two candidates that will square off in the spring general election on April 2.