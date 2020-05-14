Simpson Street Free Press talks journalism, law school with former Cap Times reporter Negassi Tesfamichael

During your time covering the education beat at The Cap Times, what particular issues caught your attention most or did you find most interesting?

One that really stands out to me is school safety and how we define what it means to be safe. Part of that was obviously driven by the debate on whether police officers should be at the city’s high schools, but it also involved other big questions such as how can schools make sure students feel safe and welcomed at their schools on a more emotional level. These issues haven increased in their prominence over my lifetime, and I imagine will not go away anytime soon.

The achievement gaps in Madison’s schools also was an important issue. Obviously, everyone wants to find a way to close these persistent racial disparities but seeing how difficult it is to do so and how interconnected it is to structural racism in Madison more generally really caught my attention.

When you were the education reporter at the Cap Times did you find that certain stories that were difficult to dig into? Or were there stories you wish had more time to explore or investigate?