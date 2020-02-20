September trial date set for Madison East teacher; more charges could be coming, U.S. attorney says

Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman acknowledged during the proceeding Thursday that more charges could be coming, but they are “still investigating that and we’re still doing forensics” on devices. Altman said the charges would likely be the same as those already filed but for different dates.

A grand jury would need to indict Kruchten on any new charges, and Altman said she was unsure when a grand jury proceeding might happen to add what are known as “superseding” charges.

Federal defender Joseph Bugni, representing Kruchten, also told Crocker he expects to file a number of pre-trial motions, including a challenge of one of the search warrants used to gather evidence and claim the six charges for Oct. 27 should be reduced to one because the alleged devices were all placed in a single room.

The East High School calendar indicates there was a DECA field trip to Wisconsin Dells Oct. 27, but does not list any field trip on Jan. 20.

Kruchten remains on administrative leave with the Madison Metropolitan School District, though MMSD officials told the Wisconsin State Journal he will not return to East regardless of the outcome of his case. District officials have said the state Department of Justice asked them to halt any internal investigation as DOJ works on its own investigation.