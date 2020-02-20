September trial date set for Madison East teacher; more charges could be coming, U.S. attorney says

Former Madison East High School teacher David Kruchten is scheduled to face trial Sept. 21 on charges of attempting to create child pornography.
U.S. District magistrate judge Stephen Crocker held a scheduling hearing Thursday at the U.S. Western District Court in Madison, when attorneys for both the United States and Kruchten revealed more charges could be coming.
Kruchten, who did not appear in court Thursday, pleaded not guilty Jan. 30 to seven counts of attempting to produce child pornography related to two dates: six charges from Oct. 27, 2019, and one from Jan. 20, 2019. The charges are separate from those filed in Minnesota earlier this month related to an incident during a Dec. 6-8 field trip to Minneapolis for the school’s DECA club, for which Kruchten was a co-adviser.
That incident, in which the Minnesota charges allege students found recording devices placed in their hotel room bathrooms disguised as other items, sparked the investigations that led to the Wisconsin charges.
Each count in Wisconsin brings a sentence of 15 to 30 years if convicted. In Minnesota, Kruchten faces three charges of interfering with a minor’s privacy, each of which carry up to two years in prison if convicted.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman acknowledged during the proceeding Thursday that more charges could be coming, but they are “still investigating that and we’re still doing forensics” on devices. Altman said the charges would likely be the same as those already filed but for different dates.
A grand jury would need to indict Kruchten on any new charges, and Altman said she was unsure when a grand jury proceeding might happen to add what are known as “superseding” charges.
Federal defender Joseph Bugni, representing Kruchten, also told Crocker he expects to file a number of pre-trial motions, including a challenge of one of the search warrants used to gather evidence and claim the six charges for Oct. 27 should be reduced to one because the alleged devices were all placed in a single room.
The East High School calendar indicates there was a DECA field trip to Wisconsin Dells Oct. 27, but does not list any field trip on Jan. 20.
Kruchten remains on administrative leave with the Madison Metropolitan School District, though MMSD officials told the Wisconsin State Journal he will not return to East regardless of the outcome of his case. District officials have said the state Department of Justice asked them to halt any internal investigation as DOJ works on its own investigation.
Dates set Thursday leading up to the trail include a final pre-trial hearing Aug. 20, experts for the government submitted by July 27 and for the defense by Aug. 10, and motions and legal briefs from Bugni filed by June 29.
Scheduling hearings are normally done over the phone with the attorneys and magistrate judge, Crocker explained to the mostly full public gallery Thursday, but because of interest in this case he decided every hearing will take place in the courtroom.
“We were getting a lot of calls from the media asking about it,” Crocker said.
A detention hearing had been scheduled for Feb. 5 to seek Kruchten’s release with conditions, but his attorney asked that it be cancelled as he was not seeking release at this time. Bugni said during the Jan. 30 initial appearance he would use the lack of pictures recovered in arguing for his client.
“We don’t have any hard proof of what was produced, and that’s why this charge is 'attempt,'” he said.
