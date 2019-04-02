Madison School Board member TJ Mertz acknowledges that it's tough to be an incumbent elected official these days.
"It's been a difficult campaign," Mertz said. "It's difficult as an incumbent running for re-election in a time where there is a lot of dissatisfaction but it's not really focused."
Despite three seats on the seven-person School Board being up for an election on Tuesday Mertz is the only incumbent running for re-election. The other two incumbents, Dean Loumos and James Howard, said in January that they would not run for re-election.
Mertz's campaign has focused primarily on his record of attempting to keep the Madison School District and its School Board as transparent and open as possible. He's called on the School Board to have more than the two regular committees it has in order to allow more work to be done in public view instead of behind closed doors at the Doyle Administration Building. Most recently, he successfully pushed the district to include more human resources information in board agendas so the public knows about staff hirings, firings, resignations and retirements.
Mertz, who previously had taught a history course at Edgewood College, also successfully lobbied for middle school start times to be pushed back.
But his call for more transparency and accountability has often left him on his own in School Board meetings.
"In one sense, I'm on the board, I have a seat at the table, but I'm often in the minority on the board," Mertz explained regarding his role on the board. "So there's a lack of clarity around that which is something that is hard to overcome."
Mertz has said that accountability is necessary to build trust in Madison schools.
His opponent, a Department of Public Instruction racial equity consultant and former MMSD employee Ananda Mirilli, has vowed in her campaign to be more collaborative with potential fellow School Board members and the district's administration. Mirilli faced Mertz in the 2013 School Board primary before failing to advance beyond that election. This year, Mirilli and Mertz finished first and second in a three person primary, with Mirilli capturing 52 percent of the vote to Mertz's 37 percent.
"I feel great about the campaign in so many ways," Mirilli, whose campaign is collaborating with Seat 4 candidate Ali Muldrow's, said. "Because of the collaborative approach, we've been able to offer something different and refreshing. We've been able to connect that to the ways in which we're going to want to work together on the School Board as well as with the other five School Board members."
Mirilli, a single mother who was born in Brazil, has said her experience at DPI and MMSD has made her the best candidate to help prioritize efforts to eliminate the stark racial achievement gap.
"My opponent talks about passing so many amendments and fighting against so many things, but the role of the School Board is not only just to fight against things, but often to pass things," Mirilli said. "I haven't been able to hear anything that I would be like 'yes, you were onto something to close achievement gaps."
Mertz has touted in several forums that he has passed more budget amendments than any other School Board member.
"There's frustrations with the district and what the board on achievement issues, racial issues, on transparency issues and community involvement issues, but this frustration comes from multiple directions and sometimes people who are frustrated don't agree about what's wrong and what needs to be done," Mertz said. "And sometimes there's this generalized lack of understanding of what the board does and does not do."
Mertz said it's hard for him to get a sense of what will happen on Tuesday, as the election will feature three contested School Board seats, something that didn't happen when Mertz, Loumos and Howard ran unopposed in 2016. Madison Teachers Inc. signaled how tough of a decision this seat's election might be, as they announced a dual endorsement of both Mertz and Mirilli before the primary.
"Almost anything can happen. There's strange combinations of support out there. I've seen my yard signs with Blaska yard signs, Ali yard signs, Cris yard signs and Kaleem yard signs," Mertz said. "It's really hard to get a sense of what's out there because I think there is a lot of attention but there is also a lot of disagreement."