Schools in Middleton-Cross Plains, Sun Prairie, Verona closed on Tuesday due to weather

School districts are announcing closures on Tuesday in anticipation of freezing rain and sleet forecast for much of southern Wisconsin.
Middleton-Cross Plains, Sun Prairie and Verona school districts have closed buildings and canceled extracurriculars for Tuesday, according to district websites.
In Middleton-Cross Plains, high schoolers will complete school work remotely while elementary and middle school students will treat Tuesday as a regular day off from school, the District said in a statement. Sun Prairie students will not have virtual instruction since devices are not taken home on a daily basis, the District's website said.
Dane County has a 90% percent chance of precipitation on Tuesday and a bit less than a quarter-inch of ice accumulation is expected, according to the National Weather Service.