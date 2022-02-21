 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Schools in Middleton-Cross Plains, Sun Prairie, Verona closed on Tuesday due to weather

School book and apple (copy)
iSTOCK PHOTO

School districts are announcing closures on Tuesday in anticipation of freezing rain and sleet forecast for much of southern Wisconsin. 

Middleton-Cross Plains, Sun Prairie and Verona school districts have closed buildings and canceled extracurriculars for Tuesday, according to district websites. 

In Middleton-Cross Plains, high schoolers will complete school work remotely while elementary and middle school students will treat Tuesday as a regular day off from school, the District said in a statement. Sun Prairie students will not have virtual instruction since devices are not taken home on a daily basis, the District's website said.

Dane County has a 90% percent chance of precipitation on Tuesday and a bit less than a quarter-inch of ice accumulation is expected, according to the National Weather Service. 

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics