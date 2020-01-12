School Board would make decision on staff ‘racial incident’ discipline under proposals

MMSD chief of human resources Deirdre Hargrove-Krieghoff said the proposals are a work in progress. Staff will continue to seek input from principals, teachers of color and others in the community.

“The work that we are embarking on is incredibly complex work,” Hargrove-Krieghoff said. “There is no known solution for this work, which I think is really important for this team to sort of know and own.

“We’re going to learn a lot about this process. We’re probably not getting it exactly right the first time out.”

One challenge is how to define a “racial incident,” which Hargrove-Krieghoff said they purposely left more broad than "use of a racial slur." One document provided to board members on Saturday defined it as “any incident that anyone perceives as being motivated by hostility or prejudice based on a person’s race.”

“When we think about a racial incident, our team didn’t want to get so specific around a racial slur,” Hargrove-Krieghoff said. “We want to be able to honor investigating and moving through that process and coming to the right conclusion. Leaving it broad to help us ensure that we’re going to move through the process and account for all of those situations or issues.”