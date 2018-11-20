The Madison School Board is set to vote Monday on a proposal that would expand its Personalized Pathways program at three Madison high schools next fall.
Expanding the program has taken longer than expected, according to Cindy Green, the executive director of secondary programs and Pathways for the Madison Metropolitan School District.
“When we first envisioned Pathways in 2014, we did not think that we would still be in incremental steps to implement,” Green said. “We thought of it as transformational change, but I think we’ve learned a lot over that time that a slower process is better so we make sure schools are at the center of the decision-making.”
Under the proposal, East, La Follette and Memorial high schools would add a second Pathways option focused on information technology and communications. Currently, all four of the city’s high schools have one Pathways option focused on health services.
Green and Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham stressed in a Nov. 5 presentation to the School Board that Personalized Pathways, which allows students to enroll in a set of core classes with a small group of peers that is organized around a particular theme, isn’t a program — it is a different way of what high school should look like.
“Ideally, in the future, we want to expand Personalized Pathways so every incoming ninth-grade student gets to choose between four or five different Pathways that helps serve their interests,” Green said.
Green said that eventually not all of the pathways will necessarily have a science or math focus. In a previous survey, students listed visual and performing arts, as well as government, as possible pathways they would like to see in the future, according to Green.
Each of the comprehensive high schools except for West have between 112 and 125 students in Pathways currently. West, which struggled to get more students wanting to take the Pathways option, had 58 students in its latest cohort, Green said. In total, 415 ninth-grade students took classes last year under Pathways.
West High School Principal Karen Boran previously attributed the challenges West faced to misconceptions people had about the program — that students were locking themselves into a career at only 14 years old.
“I would agree that there was a misconception among parents, of, ‘You want my eighth-grader to choose a job,'” Blair Feltham, the Pathway Learning Coordinator at West who taught ninth-grade U.S. History under the Pathways model, told the School Board earlier this month.
But having a core set of classes revolving around a theme aren’t intended to lock someone into a career, according to Green.
“We want to give students the chance to have an experience around a particular theme and engage in experiential learning. For those students who really know what they want to do with their career, Pathways can help them get closer to those goals,” Green said. “Students go through the health services Pathway, for example, and not necessarily do anything in that field post-high school but still have had an impactful experience with smaller classes and being able to see the real-world application of what they’re learning.”
Outside groups that have collaborated with MMSD on the Pathways program include Madison College, UW Health, Edgewood College, the Wisconsin Workforce Development Board, Madison Chamber of Commerce, Dane County and Madison.
Green said she is confident and hopeful that the School Board will approve adding the second pathway — information technology and communications — at Monday’s board meeting, but acknowledges the ball is not in her court at this point.
Several board members have expressed concerns about the viability of expanding Pathways, including challenges schools could face from attrition rates in Pathways to the possibility of students not being able to take certain electives.
“There are obviously challenges but we have tried to be deliberate in our process in addressing them,” Green said. “I’m confident in the stories that our schools told the board at our meeting and the data really shows the value of having Pathways.”
If the expansion is approved, middle school students will get a chance to apply to the new pathway starting next month.