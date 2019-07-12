Madison School Board President Gloria Reyes is disputing allegations that her vote to keep police in schools violated the board's ethics policy.
"The ethics complaint is not supported by Board policy, Wisconsin law or fact," Julie Lewis of Lewis Law Office LLC, which is representing Reyes, said in a memo to the School Board that the Madison School District publicly released on Friday.
Lewis and Reyes asked the board to find that no policy violation occurred.
The school resource officer contract passed on a 4-3 vote in less than five minutes on June 10 during a special workshop session. Reyes, who was first elected to the board in 2018, had previously recused herself from votes on the SRO contract because she worked as deputy mayor in former Mayor Paul Soglin's administration. Following Soglin's defeat in the April mayoral election, Reyes has claimed that she is free to vote and participate in the SRO contract issue because she no longer works in the mayor's office.
Reyes still works for the city of Madison, however, in the community development division. The complainants — Andy Heidt, Brenda Konkel and Andy Olsen — said Reyes' employment with a city agency is still grounds to not participate in SRO votes or discussions.
Reyes, a former Madison police officer, delivered a vote critical to the passing of the SRO contract last month. If she were to not vote and the rest of the School Board members kept their votes the same, the board would not have had enough votes to pass the contract.
The School Board's conflict of interest policy states that "No employee or member of the BOARD OF EDUCATION whose non-DISTRICT employment or independent contracting is compensated by a DISTRICT vendor shall participate in or attempt to influence the DISTRICT's purchasing process in matters involving such vendor."
Reyes' attorney argued that the SRO agreement is a partnership and not a contract.
"Board President Reyes has no direct or indirect personal financial interest in the MPD’s participation in the SRO agreement," Lewis wrote. "Board President Reyes’ employment with the City’s Community Development Division as a grants administrator is far removed from her position as Board President."
Matt Bell, MMSD's general counsel, said that the term "vendor" is not defined within board policy, but that "major vendor" is defined as someone who sells or offers services to MMSD through a bid process totaling $20,000 or more.
Bell advised Reyes' attorney that he also considers the city to be a partner and not a vendor, according to Lewis' memo to the School Board.
"For the foregoing reasons, based on Wisconsin law and MMSD Board of Education Policy, it is clear that the complaint is without merit, factual basis or substance," Reyes' attorney wrote.
The memo from Reyes' lawyer appears as an agenda item for a special workshop session of the Madison School Board for Monday night. However, the memo appears as a discussion item, signaling that there won't be any vote taken by the board regarding the ethics complaint. Like the session in which the SRO contract was passed, there will not be a public comment period.
The complainants said they were caught off guard by the upcoming Monday meeting and the response from Reyes' attorney, saying they were not made aware of this until the Cap Times reached out for comment.
"We did not ask for penalties, simply that they learn and follow ethics rules. The response is out of proportion," Olsen said in an email. "We just learned today about this meeting but not from the MMSD. MMSD has withheld from us and the public the letter from their General Counsel."
Olsen said he hopes Reyes recuses herself from presiding or voting on the ethics complaint.
"If we cannot be part of the discussion, then neither should Ms. Reyes' attorney," Olsen wrote.
"This meeting is a surprise and seems to be called with little notice, not inviting the complainants and not sharing information," Olsen said in an email.
Heidt said the response from Reyes' attorney splits hairs.
"A partnership, instead of a vendor, fine, but how come the Simpson Street Free Press is required to go through multiple hoops and Madison Police gets different treatment? Do the Board's rules not apply to entities that perpetuate inequities?" Heidt said in an email.