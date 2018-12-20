James Howard, the Madison School Board's vice president, is not running for re-election this spring, according to paperwork filed with the city clerk's office.
Howard, the only black man on the School Board, was first elected to Seat 4 in 2010 after defeating Tom Farley by nearly a two-to-one margin. Howard captured 76 percent of the vote when he was re-elected in 2013. He ran unopposed in 2016.
Howard, an economist for the USDA Forest Service, was widely expected to not run for re-election this spring. He said during his 2016 campaign that his next term would be his last.
Still, even as recently as earlier this month when several challengers announced School Board runs, Howard told the Cap Times he was still deciding if he would run again.
Howard's declaration of non-candidacy statement was filed with the city clerk's office on Wednesday. The deadline for incumbents to announce whether they are running for re-election is Friday.
Howard's departure from the School Board guarantees the seven-person group will have two new members after the April election. Dean Loumos, Seat 3, announced earlier this month that he would step away from the School Board. School Board member TJ Mertz, the third incumbent this cycle, announced last week he would seek another term.
All three of the current incumbents ran unopposed in 2016. A total of six candidates are running for the three seats so far.
The Seat 4 race has two candidates currently vying to take Howard's place. Ali Muldrow, the co-executive director of GSAFE Wisconsin, is running against David Blaska, a former Dane County Supervisor and conservative blogger.
Howard was at Muldrow's campaign announcement last week, though he has not formally announced any endorsements for the 2019 elections.
Howard did not immediately respond to a request for comment about his decision to not run again.
The deadline for candidates to file to run for a seat on the School Board is Jan. 2, 2019.