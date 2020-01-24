School Board chooses Matthew Gutiérrez as next Madison superintendent

"Although it is the Board who makes the selection, it was unprecedented community input that helped develop a leadership profile representing the voices of our community serving as our guide," Reyes said. "The level of community involvement in this process is something to be very proud of."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gutiérrez said in the release he was "honored and humbled to be selected," touting community engagement and support to teachers, students and families as "top priorities."

"During my visit to Madison, I was extremely impressed with the high level of community involvement and how community members hold education as a top priority," he said. "I realize that with this role comes a tremendous responsibility, and I will work hard to ensure that we keep our strategic framework goals and our students at the center of what we do."

A press release from SISD said Gutiérrez "is known for championing community and student engagement, creating a five-year strategic plan, and successfully passing a $64.7 million bond election in May 2019."

“On behalf of the Seguin ISD board of trustees, we wish Dr. Gutiérrez continued success in his career," SISD School Board President Cinde Thomas-Jimenez said in the release. "His leadership and professionalism has been integral in building a lasting, positive culture in Seguin ISD."