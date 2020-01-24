School Board chooses Matthew Gutiérrez as next Madison superintendent

Matthew Gutiérrez will be the next superintendent of the Madison Metropolitan School District.
The superintendent of Texas’ Seguin Independent School District was chosen from a group of three finalists following their visits to Madison the week of Jan. 13, which included interviews with community groups, School Board members and a public forum.
He will finish out the school year in Texas, according to a press release, and begin on June 1 in MMSD. He said in a phone interview Friday afternoon he was "ecstatic."
"I do believe in everything happening for a reason and I feel it’s the right time, it’s the right place and I’m excited about joining (not only) the Madison community, but the Madison Metropolitan School District family," he said. “I can’t wait to get to work there June 1. Until then, I will be anxiously awaiting.”
During his Jan. 15 public forum, Gutiérrez emphasized the importance of the superintendent being visible in the community and at schools, promising to be students’ “number one fan.”
“I can guarantee you our students will know who the superintendent is,” he said. “(I’m) an advocate for every single student that walks through our doors.”
Prior to starting in the 7,500-student SISD in 2017, he worked for a year as an assistant superintendent in Plano, which has more than 50,000 students. He had previously been an interim and deputy superintendent in Little Elm, Texas, after working there as the human resources director.
He beat out fellow finalists Marguerite Vanden Wyngaard, an assistant professor in educational leadership at the College of St. Rose in Albany, New York, and Eric Thomas, the former Schools Turnaround Chief for the Georgia State Board of Education. Thomas resigned Jan. 17 from the position amid an audit into his office, which he has said is politically motivated.
In a press release announcing the decision, School Board President Gloria Reyes said "it is a great honor and privilege to share this exciting news with our community."
"Although it is the Board who makes the selection, it was unprecedented community input that helped develop a leadership profile representing the voices of our community serving as our guide," Reyes said. "The level of community involvement in this process is something to be very proud of."
Gutiérrez said in the release he was "honored and humbled to be selected," touting community engagement and support to teachers, students and families as "top priorities."
"During my visit to Madison, I was extremely impressed with the high level of community involvement and how community members hold education as a top priority," he said. "I realize that with this role comes a tremendous responsibility, and I will work hard to ensure that we keep our strategic framework goals and our students at the center of what we do."
A press release from SISD said Gutiérrez "is known for championing community and student engagement, creating a five-year strategic plan, and successfully passing a $64.7 million bond election in May 2019."
“On behalf of the Seguin ISD board of trustees, we wish Dr. Gutiérrez continued success in his career," SISD School Board President Cinde Thomas-Jimenez said in the release. "His leadership and professionalism has been integral in building a lasting, positive culture in Seguin ISD."
The search for a new superintendent began last fall, months after Jennifer Cheatham resigned after six years in the position. Jane Belmore was installed as interim superintendent for the 2019-20 school year.
Consultant BWP and Associates helped the district with its search, helping to create a survey and get input from the community to develop a "leadership profile" outlining the characteristics desired in the next superintendent. There were 31 applicants for the position.
Gutiérrez began in education as a middle school English Language Arts teacher and was later an assistant principal and principal. He’s spent his entire career in Texas, but said Jan. 15 he has always anticipated leaving for the right job opportunity.
“It’s not just going anywhere outside of Texas,” he said. “You’ve really got to make sure it’s the right fit. I feel like there’s so many great opportunities for all students.”
He said that evening he would not “come in and shake things up and make changes” immediately.
“I’m not of the mindset to come in and make drastic changes,” he added during a press conference following the forum. “It’s important to listen and learn and connect with your team of people who I would have to rely on heavily to help me navigate through all of the complexities that are going to come with MMSD and Madison.”
He said Friday he got a good feel for the district during his visit in hearing the questions from various community members.
“Throughout that day and through discussions and based on questions and the feedback that came through, I felt like people are looking for someone who can be a uniter, who can listen to stakeholders, who can build relationships, who's visible," he said. "I feel like I can do that and help continue the work that’s outlined in the strategic framework and add value to that based on my experiences.”
