School Board candidate Pearson hopes district can add all-day 4K

“It’s really hard to expect a teacher to also do that piece as well,” she said. “(Our work is) making sure it is crafted but also making sure there’s enough people to actually implement the plan.”

She said she’s enjoyed campaigning so far, especially when she gets questions from students at houses she visits while canvassing. Their voices, along with the parents and teachers she’s spoken with, are key to her idea of running “a grassroots campaign.”

“It was really cool to see the spectrum of what Madisonians really care about,” she said. “It’s not just only the big issues, but it’s the smaller ones that are just as impactful.”

Recalling her own days growing up in MMSD, she said as a board member she could provide a range of perspectives on how the district is doing, both historically and now with her own children.

“I come to this office and this campaign informed as a parent in recent years but also as a student in past years,” she said. “My investment in our community means a lot to me.

“My community, my teachers, the people around me were definitely instrumental in me being where I am now to be able to actually run for School Board.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.