School Board candidate Gomez Schmidt wants to put ‘experience to work’

If elected, Gomez Schmidt said, she hopes the district can find ways to accelerate learning for all students, especially those who are struggling, through strategies and evaluation tools that allow for a faster response to how students are doing. That’s one way she hopes to close the opportunity gap, something she’s observed in her work advocating on advanced learning and also in hearing from other education advocates, she said.

The opportunity gap is a term referencing the ways in which race, socioeconomic status and English proficiency, among other factors, contribute to disparities between minorities and white people in educational and long-term outcomes.

“Everybody has the same concerns about students’ needs being met,” she said. “We’ve been really good at pointing out the disparities and need to move into the specific strategies we’re going to use to address the disparities, and what metrics we’re going to use and (what) benchmarks ... to decide if we’re making progress.”

She said building on “pockets of successes” around the district can help toward that effort. The adoption of a new K-5 literacy curriculum, expected to come next school year, can provide a boost as well, but she said it will need to be culturally responsive.