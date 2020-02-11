School Board candidate Ball wants to ‘get out of the way of people doing their work’ to help close opportunity gap

She believes those teachers — along with community partnerships and a strong curriculum — are key to helping solve the opportunity gap, as she knows it won’t be done individually and “a lot of it’s going to be around mindset.” She’s hopeful to read headlines five years from now reflecting “opportunity gap closed.”

“We can write that narrative, we can totally do that,” she said. “We just have to put the right people in the right places to get the work done.

“We really need to get out of the way of people doing their work,” Ball added.

Key to that will also be finding work to take off staff members’ plates, because with too much going on “they can’t do the work they need to do.” She suggested more support staff can help spread out work like providing snacks to students, administering standardized tests and responding to behavioral issues.

On dealing with those behavioral issues, she said she wavers on what to do about the Behavior Education Plan; either “let’s try and build it back up for what it was versus let’s just scrap it and start over.”

“I have lots of ideas, but teachers will have to be the first ones to tell us,” she said. “We’ve got to find out what they need in their classrooms.”