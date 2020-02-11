School Board candidate Ball wants to ‘get out of the way of people doing their work’ to help close opportunity gap

Karen Ball first knew she wanted to be an educator while in a math class at Edgewood College.
“When I took that class, I found so much peace in math. I loved it,” Ball said. “All of a sudden I was looking at these complex problems and I was trying all this stuff. The things (the professor) was teaching us, like start small and look for patterns, all of a sudden I started applying it to my life and somehow life started to get easier.”
In the years following that class, the candidate for Madison School Board Seat 6 developed a slogan: Math Solves Problems.
Ball is running for the open seat — Kate Toews is not running for re-election — along with Maia Pearson and Chris Gomez Schmidt. The top two vote-getters in the Feb. 18 primary will advance to the April general election.
Ball, a West High School graduate who is now the director of academic success at Edgewood College, said in late January campaigning for the seat has “been a lot harder than I thought,” but that her three priorities had remained the same after the conversations she’s had with voters: Establish sustainable infrastructure to support staff and community members in closing the "opportunity gap"; ensure a smooth transition for superintendent-hire Matthew Gutierrez and prepare for the two anticipated referenda in November.
The opportunity gap is a term referencing the ways in which a variety of factors — race, socioeconomic status and English proficiency, among them — contribute to disparities between minorities and white people in educational and long-term outcomes.
“This is a very political city and a very political race and it’s definitely pulled on me in ways that I had not expected,” Ball said. “I still have loved almost every minute of it.
“Having the opportunity to go out and talk about the work that I love and the work that I know we’re positioned to do and the hope that creates for even me and the students I work with, it’s fantastic.”
She recalled her days of being an “at-risk” student at West facing the possibility of not graduating, remembering she “had a lot of really good people help me get through.” She didn’t go to college initially, but enrolled at Edgewood after a year and eventually received a Bachelor of Science in math education and later earned a Master of Science in administrative leadership from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She worked at Operation Fresh Start for six years before beginning her work at Edgewood.
Ball, who did her student teaching at East High and Sennett Middle schools, is now married to a Madison Police Department lieutenant with one child at Nuestro Mundo and another at Sennett.
You have free articles remaining.
She recalled having four aides in her student teaching classroom to help various students who spoke different languages and had various special education needs. She “can’t imagine doing that work without that support,” she said, and wants to find ways to provide it for teachers around the district now.
She believes those teachers — along with community partnerships and a strong curriculum — are key to helping solve the opportunity gap, as she knows it won’t be done individually and “a lot of it’s going to be around mindset.” She’s hopeful to read headlines five years from now reflecting “opportunity gap closed.”
“We can write that narrative, we can totally do that,” she said. “We just have to put the right people in the right places to get the work done.
“We really need to get out of the way of people doing their work,” Ball added.
Key to that will also be finding work to take off staff members’ plates, because with too much going on “they can’t do the work they need to do.” She suggested more support staff can help spread out work like providing snacks to students, administering standardized tests and responding to behavioral issues.
On dealing with those behavioral issues, she said she wavers on what to do about the Behavior Education Plan; either “let’s try and build it back up for what it was versus let’s just scrap it and start over.”
“I have lots of ideas, but teachers will have to be the first ones to tell us,” she said. “We’ve got to find out what they need in their classrooms.”
Doing it successfully will help teachers add “rigor and relevance” to the curriculum, Ball said, but building relationships has to come first. She suggested a focus on asking students questions like “How are you?” if they’re not doing what they’re supposed to rather than admonishing them immediately.
Ball is a supporter of the referenda currently anticipated for the fall, but said it would be important as a board member to hold the board and district staff accountable for how the money is spent — both to get the community’s support ahead of the vote and to keep it if the vote is successful.
“This community is really struggling with their public schools, all of us,” she said. “We’re all scared and we’re all angry and we’re all frustrated. On top of all those emotions, we need to be prepared to make financial investments.”
She said she hopes MMSD residents “just go vote” on Feb. 18, because it’s important that the board reflect the community it serves.
“I feel like the board’s biggest responsibility, while it of course always goes back to students, I think it goes back to the community,” she said. “This is about kids and learning, but at the end of the day we’re a public institution that the community invests in.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.