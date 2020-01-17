Saturday event honors MLK; Marlon, Noah Anderson among speakers

He will also perform some spoken word and hip-hop, as will his son Noah, a senior at West and the president of the Black Student Union that led the protests following Marlon's firing.

Brown said King's letter was focused on how white Americans who were not "overt" about their racism were becoming a bigger challenge than groups like the Ku Klux Klan.

“He talked about this evolution and this thinking that in terms of white Americans and the issue of racism for him was no longer about battling the Ku Klux Klan or your overt racist, but looking at your progressive or moderate white American and their lack of action or inaction to really push and move toward racial justice," Brown said. “I want to bring that into the space here.”

He said it's especially important to have that conversation in a place like Madison and Dane County, which often shows up on lists as among the best to live while at the same time having data that shows it's among the worst places for black people in the United States.