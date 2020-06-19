'Safe pair of hands': UW appoints former gov Tommy Thompson interim president

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Joel Berkowitz, president of the UW-Milwaukee chapter of the American Association of University Professors, said he saw “widespread joy” after Johnsen’s withdrawal.

“It’s unfortunate that all of that time and those resources were spent on a search that was quite honestly bungled so badly. It shouldn’t have come to that.” Berkowitz said. Still, he added, “the process was better than it would have been if they installed him … The fact that they paused the process is sensible.”

Rep. Katrina Shankland, D-Stevens Point, echoed this response in a news release Friday, lamenting over $200,000 in consultant fees and expenses during the search process.

Now, campus representatives and legislators hope Thompson, Wisconsin’s longest-serving governor, will begin rebuilding lost trust in the System. Berkowitz said Thompson may be able to bring “an appreciation of the value of the UW System that we haven’t had in a while.”

Nick Fleisher, president of the American Association of University Professors Wisconsin, called Thompson — oft-cited symbol of bipartisanship — a “safe choice.”