Research inspired by COVID-19: UW work on genetic sequencing traces community spread

This is the first in a series of stories about research at UW-Madison inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Genetic sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 — the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 — reveals that the virus, which was once distinct between Dane and Milwaukee Counties, now reflects patterns of geographic mixing across the state, according to a paper published by University of Wisconsin-Madison researchers this month.

In a study published Nov. 3 in Nature Journal, researchers in Thomas Friedrich and David O’Connor’s labs examined the spread of COVID-19 in Dane and Milwaukee counties, which are not only the state’s most populous, but had the most COVID-19 cases early in the pandemic. Data showed that the two counties had largely distinct epidemics through April with limited genetic mixing and that both saw lower rates of spread after Wisconsin’s Safer at Home executive order in March.

“The Safer at Home orders in the spring really did seem to keep viruses in Milwaukee and Dane counties from mixing with each other,” Friedrich said. “That compartmentalization has stopped and now, in fact, we see the opposite ... Now we’re trying to understand what are the patterns of behavior? What are the things that affect this mixing?”