Research inspired by COVID-19: UW Hygiene lab uses wastewater samples to detect trends

All treatment facilities are mandated to collect daily samples of wastewater representing the entire community they serve, which can range from about 1,500 to 1 million people, Shafer said. The lab filters and extracts the genetic material to assess the amount of virus in a sample, although researchers have not yet been able to translate this into a quantifiable case count in the given population.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Even though we might not be able to say it’s 100 cases versus 200 cases, we can at least say that the trend is this way. Within a site, that trend analysis is pretty powerful,” Shafer said. “Following trends can help us understand what mitigation measures need to be taken.”

The findings will become publicly available on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website this week.

Ideally, Shafer said, wastewater data can both offer retrospective insight into community trends and serve as early warning signs. The virus usually appears in wastewater samples before they show up in the community.

“In Wisconsin, unfortunately, the virus is so prevalent now, everywhere we look across the state, it’s there. For early warnings, maybe the ship has left,” Shafer said. “In the statewide paradigm, I think it’s more of a trend analysis.”