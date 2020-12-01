Research inspired by COVID-19: UW Hygiene lab uses wastewater samples to detect trends

This is the fourth in a series of stories about research at UW-Madison inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene and the Department of Health Services are collecting samples from over 100 wastewater treatment facilities, the largest network of its type yet, to trace patterns in the spread of COVID-19.
Wisconsin is one of five founding states in a national surveillance system by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, an effort to detect the virus and trends in wastewater samples. Martin Shafer, a senior scientist in the Laboratory of Hygiene, said he first began noticing the epidemiological approach in Europe early in 2020.
The lab then spent spring and summer developing the tools and methodology and was funded by federal CARES funding to build the network. Sampling began in September, a process that collects and detects viral loads in wastewater samples with a turnaround time of one to two days.
“Wastewater-based epidemiology has been around a while but it’s never been done on a semi-real time basis and used for actionable public health,” Shafer said. “It’s always been done kind of retrospectively ... Given the severity of the pandemic and SARS-CoV-2, it’s certainly justified. We need a parallel strategy for assessing the prevalence of COVID in the community.”
All treatment facilities are mandated to collect daily samples of wastewater representing the entire community they serve, which can range from about 1,500 to 1 million people, Shafer said. The lab filters and extracts the genetic material to assess the amount of virus in a sample, although researchers have not yet been able to translate this into a quantifiable case count in the given population.
“Even though we might not be able to say it’s 100 cases versus 200 cases, we can at least say that the trend is this way. Within a site, that trend analysis is pretty powerful,” Shafer said. “Following trends can help us understand what mitigation measures need to be taken.”
The findings will become publicly available on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website this week.
Ideally, Shafer said, wastewater data can both offer retrospective insight into community trends and serve as early warning signs. The virus usually appears in wastewater samples before they show up in the community.
“In Wisconsin, unfortunately, the virus is so prevalent now, everywhere we look across the state, it’s there. For early warnings, maybe the ship has left,” Shafer said. “In the statewide paradigm, I think it’s more of a trend analysis.”
On campus, however, Shafer said wastewater epidemiology may be more useful as a preventative measure. The lab began sampling in University of Wisconsin-Madison residence halls in August, and he said detecting trends on certain parts of campus can guide effective mitigation strategies.
In addition to federal funding, researchers received support from the state lab itself and the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation. UW-Madison’s Graduate School also provided funds for the on-campus wastewater sampling.
The research will last through the middle of next year, Shafer said.
