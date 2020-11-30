Research inspired by COVID-19: Dipo Oyeleye examines African music as pandemic response

“The humanities have always played a really crucial role in sensitizing the public about the disease, so it’s not surprising that with COVID-19, there are so many songs,” Oyeleye said. “This project is a very personal one to me, because when the news broke about COVID, I was more worried about folks back home than I am about how it affects me here in the U.S.”

Oyeleye, who is from Nigeria, first tried to glean context from African musicians’ responses to past epidemics, especially the Ebola virus outbreak in 2014. In some cases, Oyeleye said, governments or non-governmental organizations would commission songs or performances to inform the public about the virus or health and safety measures.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic has inspired similar reactions, based on his study of about 70 songs from across the African continent. Musicians, who are generally perceived to be apolitical, can be more helpful than public policies or announcements in spreading information, especially during times of high distrust in government and law enforcement, Oyeleye said.

“Even though some of these musicians are not thinking of themselves as public intellectuals, their work on COVID-19 significantly becomes a tool in the hands of the government and government agencies to further spread the message,” Oyeleye said.