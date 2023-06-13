Republicans on the Legislature's budget committee are planning to slash the University of Wisconsin System's budget by $32 million in an attempt to gut funding for diversity, equity and inclusion offices and programming.

The cuts comes as the majority of System universities are projected to fall $60 million short of the money they say they need to continue current spending by summer 2024. The cuts won't force the System to specifically eliminate DEI, but would largely erase any benefit the System might see from increased in-state undergraduate tuition, which is expected to bring in an additional $38 million.

Jenny Toftness, chief of staff for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, confirmed the cuts, first reported by the Associated Press, to the Wisconsin State Journal. Vos said he estimated the cost to cut all DEI funding would be $32 million. Vos had called on the System to cut all DEI positions last month, claiming the offices have contributed to racial divides.

System spokesperson Mark Pitsch declined to comment, saying the System would wait to see what the committee does Tuesday afternoon.

The stated purpose of the System’s DEI offices is to “improve the human condition for all, especially those of diverse racial and ethnic identities, nationalities, social and economic status, sexual orientations, gender identity/expressions, ages, physical and mental abilities, religious beliefs or political ideologies.”

System President Jay Rothman had announced plans to ban the use of diversity questions in written job applications in May following Vos' comments on DEI offices. In the announcement, Rothman stated his decision sought to eliminate "political litmus tests" and was an effort to double down on diversity efforts through political leanings.

A new diversity chief, who is tasked with overseeing DEI across the System, started Monday.

The fight over DEI follows upheaval over free speech and diversity on System campuses. The System’s free speech survey, conducted last fall, showed the majority of students feel university officials should disinvite speakers thought to be offensive in at least some circumstances and that conservative students are more likely to hide their opinions in class than their peers of other political leanings. The survey also found that most students felt instructors worked to promote discussion in the classroom.

The System had requested $435.9 million; of that, $28 million would come from the state’s general fund in the first year, a base increase of 2.3%, and an additional $77 million in the second year, a 6.1% increase.

Gov. Tony Evers had proposed an additional $305.9 million for the System, which officials warned would leave the door open to increases in tuition for in-state undergraduate students.

Evers slammed the planned cuts in a statement, saying it was clear that Republicans "have no real or meaningful solutions" to solving the state's workforce issues.

"Make no mistake, Speaker Vos and Republicans’ short-sighted move to gut our UW System by tens of millions of dollars is about one thing — Republicans’ decade-long war on higher education institutions in our state."

Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said in a statement that the state's universities cannot be expected to remain competitive with out of state schools without proper funding.

“There is no logic to Robin Vos’ decision to cut $32 million from UW Systems’ funding," she said. "Targeting UW for DEI positions and initiatives is offensive and will have far-reaching and detrimental effects for our state."