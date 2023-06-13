After hours of negotiations behind closed doors, Republicans on the Legislature's budget committee put off any vote Tuesday on whether to slash the University of Wisconsin System's budget by $32 million in an attempt to gut funding for diversity, equity and inclusion offices and programming.

The cuts, proposed by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, had been expected to be taken up by the GOP-controlled Joint Finance Committee as part of its deliberations over the 2023-25 state budget. But by the time committee convened late Tuesday night, it had taken System funding off the agenda.

If ultimately approved, the cuts would come as 10 of the System's universities are projected to fall a combined $60 million short of the money they say they need to continue current spending. They wouldn't force the System to specifically eliminate DEI, but would largely erase any benefit the System might see from increased in-state undergraduate tuition, which is expected to bring in an additional $38 million.

Jenny Toftness, chief of staff for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, confirmed the proposed cuts, first reported by the Associated Press, to the Wisconsin State Journal earlier Tuesday. Vos said he estimated the cost to cut all DEI funding would be $32 million. Vos had called on the System to cut all DEI positions last month, claiming the offices have contributed to racial divides.

System spokesperson Mark Pitsch declined to comment, saying the System would wait to see what the committee does.

The stated purpose of the System’s DEI offices is to “improve the human condition for all, especially those of diverse racial and ethnic identities, nationalities, social and economic status, sexual orientations, gender identity/expressions, ages, physical and mental abilities, religious beliefs or political ideologies.”

System President Jay Rothman had announced plans to ban the use of diversity questions in written job applications in May following Vos' comments about DEI offices. In the announcement, Rothman said the intent was to eliminate "political litmus tests" and was an effort to double down on diversity efforts by encouraging political diversity among faculty.

A new diversity chief, who is tasked with overseeing DEI across the System, started Monday.

The fight over DEI follows upheaval over free speech and diversity on System campuses. The System’s free speech survey, conducted last fall, showed the majority of students feel university officials should disinvite speakers thought to be offensive in at least some circumstances and that conservative students are more likely to hide their opinions in class than their peers of other political leanings. The survey also found that most students felt instructors worked to promote discussion in the classroom.

The System had requested a $435.9 million boost in the upcoming two-year state budget, including $28 million that would come from the state’s general fund in the first year and $77 million in the second year.

Gov. Tony Evers' budget proposal included an additional $305.9 million for the System, which officials warned would leave the door open to increases in tuition for in-state undergraduate students.

If approved, the proposed GOP cuts would eliminate the $8.25 million bump the state Legislature gave the System in the 2021 budget cycle and dig into a portion of the $58 million boost the System received in the 2019 budget.

Evers slammed the planned cuts in a statement, saying it was clear that Republicans "have no real or meaningful solutions" to solving the state's workforce issues.

"Make no mistake, Speaker Vos and Republicans’ short-sighted move to gut our UW System by tens of millions of dollars is about one thing — Republicans’ decadelong war on higher education institutions in our state."

Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said in a statement that the state's universities cannot be expected to remain competitive with out-of-state schools without proper funding.

“There is no logic to Robin Vos’ decision to cut $32 million from (the) UW System's funding," she said. "Targeting UW for DEI positions and initiatives is offensive and will have far-reaching and detrimental effects for our state."

Wisconsin's public technical colleges are slated to receive a proposed $9.4 million boost over the next two years, despite also having diversity goals such as facilitating discussions to dismantle systemic racism and evaluating whether its policies and practices promote equity.

