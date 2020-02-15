Report: Summer school enrollment increased in 2019 despite fewer ‘invited students’ participating

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Asian and multiracial students invited and participating were about proportional to their representation in the district population, while white students were underrepresented in both, according to the report.

All of those demographic trends have been consistent over the last three years.

Data on math and literacy showed growth for most students who participated and found that 86% of the 749 credit recovery course attempts by high school students were successful.

District staff presented a new budget plan to the School Board Monday that will cut 6.73% from the summer school budget, or about $250,000. That would bring it to $3.4 million for the 2020-21 budget year. The cut reduces the number of sites by one elementary and two middle schools — saving on administrative costs, aligns the weekly hours of teacher pay to 25 instead of 30 hours a week as is in current handbook language, and tightens summer school criteria.