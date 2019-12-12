Report: Pathways students at La Follette, East get higher grades; shows poor outcomes for West students

La Follette and East high school students enrolled in the Madison Metropolitan School District’s Personalized Pathways program achieved better GPAs and attendance than their peers there — but those at West did the opposite.
A report by the district’s Research and Program Evaluation Office made public in late November outlines the program’s outcomes through its first two years. The report was completed in September, and will be presented to the School Board at its Dec. 16 meeting along with input from school program leaders.
Its authors cautioned against defining the program’s success by the data, given the lack of control for demographics and other variables that could also contribute to academic outcomes.
“These comparisons do not necessarily represent a statistical association between participation in Pathways and student achievement,” the report states. “Rather, the data and graphics in this snapshot should be treated as a simple comparative overview.”
Pathways students around the district are more likely to be non-white, female, low-income and English Language Learners than the general district student population.
Pathways was created in the 2017-18 school year as a way to help students learn more about potential career paths in two strands: health services and information technology and communication. Students participating are grouped in a cohort and take their classes together, with teachers across disciplines working specifically with the cohort as well.
West announced this summer it would not expand the program as initially planned, with principal Karen Boran citing a lack of the anticipated improvements in attendance and student performance, according to the Wisconsin State Journal. The report now provides context for that, with data showing students in the program had lower attendance than their non-Pathways peers and were less likely to be “on track” for graduation at the end of ninth grade.
Cindy Green, the director for secondary programs and Pathways, said in an interview the data was “a piece” of that decision, but needing to consider teacher teaming and how to schedule for small learning communities was also key as the school works to continue Pathways implementation in a few years.
“I think West in general had to take a step back and West had to think about what foundational pieces they had to get in place to fully implement Pathways,” she said.
Green said other schools in the district had more experience in those areas.
At La Follette and East, the results are promising, with students in the program earning a higher cumulative GPA, failing fewer classes, earning more credits and having a higher attendance rate than their peers not participating. Green said the performance at those schools were among the “highlights” for her in seeing the data, along with increased attendance rates and access to honors and Advanced Placement coursework.
At Memorial, the results in the report are mixed, with higher attendance rates and lower GPAs. The ninth grade on-track rates were above non-Pathways peers in the program’s first year, but lower in the second year. Green said she is optimistic about Memorial’s future with Pathways.
“Memorial High School is a school that through our implementation of Pathways, they did a lot of reflecting and adjusting," she said. "We’re seeing really great improvements and high-quality kind of steps in implementation that I’m excited to see what this year will bring."
While Green was happy overall with what the report found, she knows there is work ahead to ensure the program’s future success.
“I’m also cautious of all of those things I just said, because it’s a new approach that we’re doing at high school,” she said. “Anything takes time to be able to implement with fidelity and do it well.
“As much as I’m excited about some of the promising things in the data, I’m also cautious in knowing that everyone needs time to continue to work.”
