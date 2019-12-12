Report: Pathways students at La Follette, East get higher grades; shows poor outcomes for West students

Green said other schools in the district had more experience in those areas.

At La Follette and East, the results are promising, with students in the program earning a higher cumulative GPA, failing fewer classes, earning more credits and having a higher attendance rate than their peers not participating. Green said the performance at those schools were among the “highlights” for her in seeing the data, along with increased attendance rates and access to honors and Advanced Placement coursework.

At Memorial, the results in the report are mixed, with higher attendance rates and lower GPAs. The ninth grade on-track rates were above non-Pathways peers in the program’s first year, but lower in the second year. Green said she is optimistic about Memorial’s future with Pathways.

“Memorial High School is a school that through our implementation of Pathways, they did a lot of reflecting and adjusting," she said. "We’re seeing really great improvements and high-quality kind of steps in implementation that I’m excited to see what this year will bring."

While Green was happy overall with what the report found, she knows there is work ahead to ensure the program’s future success.