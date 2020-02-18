Report: More teachers left MMSD last year than in previous four; HR leader says number is ‘not alarming’

Hargrove-Krieghoff said they are looking at competency-based hiring practices and structural barriers to those positions — like having to begin with third-shift work in the custodial department when first hired — as potential ways to close the latter gap.

Teachers of color are represented above their availability, with 14% of teachers being of color while that group has just a 9% availability in the market. For teachers, that market is considered the Metro Madison area, though Thompson is recruiting from all over the country at places like historically black colleges and universities, as 9% is well below what the district considers its goal for teaching staff demographics.

Thompson and Hargrove-Krieghoff said the challenge goes beyond recruitment, though, as they often see staff of color leaving just as quickly as they arrive. That retention problem will require a collaborative solution with other institutions in the city, they said, because staff need to be happy both where they work and with where they live.

“We can recruit and bring teachers of color to Madison, but if Madison as a community is not welcoming and wrapping their arms around folks, they do not stay,” Hargrove-Krieghoff said. “We’re trying to figure out how to work with the community.”