Report: Madison School District has largest property tax increase in dollars in state for 2019-20

The Madison Metropolitan School District had the largest property tax increase in dollars in Wisconsin for the 2019-20 school year, a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum found.
MMSD increased its property taxes by $22.1 million — nearly double second-place Milwaukee at $11.6 million. That was far from the highest percentage increase in the state, though, at 7.2% compared to a 52.1% increase in the Frederic School District in northwest Wisconsin. In Dane County, the highest percentage increase was in DeForest, which saw a 24.3% change over 2018-19.
“After a decade of relatively tight funding, education advocates may cheer the 2019-20 increase in resources for schools and point out that recent economic gains mean Wisconsin residents are better able to pay for it,” the report states. “Critics may see the increase as contributing to higher taxes overall and Wisconsin’s reliance on property taxes to fund local services.”
The increase in Madison is due to a mix of the 15% state aid drop — which would have been larger if not for a statute that limits decreases to that level — and the operating referendum approved in 2016, which is in its final year of affecting the tax levy. District officials are planning for another operating referendum along with a capital referendum for the November 2020 ballot.
The resulting local tax increase was available because of the most recent budget approved by the state Legislature and Gov. Tony Evers, which increased the revenue caps that limit district spending. Under Gov. Scott Walker, the increases were often smaller than the rate of inflation, forcing districts to cut taxes if their state aid increased.
The most recent budget, however, increased the revenue limit in each of 2019-20 and 2020-21 by $175 per pupil and $179 per pupil, respectively.
“In districts where the revenue limit increase exceeded the increase in general aids, school boards can raise property taxes by the remaining amount,” the report states.
Statewide, school districts levied $5.21 billion in property taxes for the 2019-20 school year, up from $4.99 billion the year before, a 4.5% increase. The report notes it’s the first time school taxes rose by more than 2% since the 2015-16 school year, and the largest increase since 6% in 2009-10.
“This level of increase, though absent in recent years, is not new to Wisconsin. School district levies increased by more than 4.5% in eight out of the 10 years from 2000 to 2009,” the report states.
Dane County districts are a major contributor to the increase in dollars, according to the report, with five of the largest in the state: Madison, DeForest, Verona, Sun Prairie and Middleton-Cross Plains.
WPF cautions that the issue “will bear watching in 2020 as well,” given the coming increase in revenue limits and potential referenda in major districts like Madison and Milwaukee.
