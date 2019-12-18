Report: Madison School District has largest property tax increase in dollars in state for 2019-20

The resulting local tax increase was available because of the most recent budget approved by the state Legislature and Gov. Tony Evers, which increased the revenue caps that limit district spending. Under Gov. Scott Walker, the increases were often smaller than the rate of inflation, forcing districts to cut taxes if their state aid increased.

The most recent budget, however, increased the revenue limit in each of 2019-20 and 2020-21 by $175 per pupil and $179 per pupil, respectively.

“In districts where the revenue limit increase exceeded the increase in general aids, school boards can raise property taxes by the remaining amount,” the report states.

Statewide, school districts levied $5.21 billion in property taxes for the 2019-20 school year, up from $4.99 billion the year before, a 4.5% increase. The report notes it’s the first time school taxes rose by more than 2% since the 2015-16 school year, and the largest increase since 6% in 2009-10.

“This level of increase, though absent in recent years, is not new to Wisconsin. School district levies increased by more than 4.5% in eight out of the 10 years from 2000 to 2009,” the report states.