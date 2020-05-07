Regents: No ACT/SAT required at UW schools (except Madison)

In response to concerns that this may hurt potential UW-Madison applicants, Chancellor Rebecca Blank said the university is working one-on-one with “a very small number of people” who may not have had the opportunity to take the exams. She said the vast majority of applicants were able to do so before submitting applications, which were due Feb. 1.

“I understand that our folks have been working with all of our students and that we are not concerned about students not being able to complete their application,” Blank said.

As for current high school juniors, who would be admitted for the 2021-2022 academic year, Blank said UW-Madison expects that ACT and SAT will have arrangements in time for students to take the exams this fall. If not, she said that “we will clearly revisit the policy.”

Students will likely be able to take both exams this coming fall.

