Regents: No ACT/SAT required at UW schools (except Madison)

The University of Wisconsin Board of Regents approved on Thursday a temporary suspension of standardized testing requirements for admitted students to University of Wisconsin schools, excluding UW-Madison.
Upon recommendation by President Ray Cross, the Board voted unanimously on suspensions to Regent Policy Document 7-3, allowing campuses to accept applications from and make admissions decisions about prospective freshmen without ACT/SAT test scores. The College Board, which administers the SAT, has canceled exams through June, and the ACT announced a rollout of at-home exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of April 30, over 70 institutions of higher education had adopted some form of test-optional policies this spring, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education. The Board’s vote extends an interim policy, which suspended the requirement through June 17, through the 2021-2022 academic year.
UW-Madison “may continue to require ACT or SAT scores from freshman applicants” as part of its holistic application process, according to meeting materials.
In response to concerns that this may hurt potential UW-Madison applicants, Chancellor Rebecca Blank said the university is working one-on-one with “a very small number of people” who may not have had the opportunity to take the exams. She said the vast majority of applicants were able to do so before submitting applications, which were due Feb. 1.
“I understand that our folks have been working with all of our students and that we are not concerned about students not being able to complete their application,” Blank said.
As for current high school juniors, who would be admitted for the 2021-2022 academic year, Blank said UW-Madison expects that ACT and SAT will have arrangements in time for students to take the exams this fall. If not, she said that “we will clearly revisit the policy.”
Students will likely be able to take both exams this coming fall.
