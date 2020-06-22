Regents, chancellors voice support for mask requirements across UW System

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The System is also continuing to work with local and state officials to address personal protective equipment, testing and contact tracing, and Cramer said it will at least hope to offer testing capabilities for symptomatic individuals. Such measures will cost about an extra $50 million, said System President Ray Cross. Cross previously estimated COVID-19 losses through the spring semester to be roughly $100 million.

The System, which received $19 million from the state last Tuesday for pandemic-related expenses, plans to request more money from outside the System for fall 2021.

Regents expressed concern about Cramer’s claim that “masks may be required in some places, not required in others.” Regent Olivia Woodmansee said masks should be a requirement across the System, especially not to send mixed messages to families who may have students at different schools.

“Speaking foremost as a student, I know my peers, and I know a lot of them won’t wear masks without it being a requirement,” said Woodmansee, a UW-La Crosse student. “If they don’t do it, they don’t do it, but at least come down strong on the fact that they have to wear masks.”