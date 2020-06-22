Regents, chancellors voice support for mask requirements across UW System

As the University of Wisconsin prepares to issue health and safety guidelines for the fall, UW System leadership discussed logistical details at a meeting Thursday, especially regarding the use of the word “require” for facial coverings on campus.
Vice president for administration Rob Cramer updated chancellors and the Board of Regents about Plan Ahead, a team that began preparing for the fall semester in April in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cramer emphasized that the System’s role is to provide individual schools with a checklist or skeleton — not universal requirements — so that chancellors and planning teams can make well-informed decisions.
“There’s no way that you can give a prescriptive set of advice,” Cramer said. “Some may say (the document) is pretty thin. It’s not thin. It’s deep, and it’s requiring our campuses to do their individualized jobs to do what’s best for them.”
While Plan Ahead hopes to maximize face-to-face instruction, Cramer emphasized the importance of physical distancing and flexible accommodations for people with disabilities or underlying health conditions. Each campus will have to work through this differently — “visiting every single classroom, every single lab” — to best identify this balance, he said.
The System is also continuing to work with local and state officials to address personal protective equipment, testing and contact tracing, and Cramer said it will at least hope to offer testing capabilities for symptomatic individuals. Such measures will cost about an extra $50 million, said System President Ray Cross. Cross previously estimated COVID-19 losses through the spring semester to be roughly $100 million.
The System, which received $19 million from the state last Tuesday for pandemic-related expenses, plans to request more money from outside the System for fall 2021.
Regents expressed concern about Cramer’s claim that “masks may be required in some places, not required in others.” Regent Olivia Woodmansee said masks should be a requirement across the System, especially not to send mixed messages to families who may have students at different schools.
“Speaking foremost as a student, I know my peers, and I know a lot of them won’t wear masks without it being a requirement,” said Woodmansee, a UW-La Crosse student. “If they don’t do it, they don’t do it, but at least come down strong on the fact that they have to wear masks.”
Cross said he has “no problem” using the word "require." While meeting participants generally agreed, they also weighed whether requiring masks would also mandate punishments for students who do not comply.
Chancellors from across the System clarified that their campuses will indeed require masks. On Tuesday, UW-Madison announced in its Smart Restart reopening plan that people must wear face coverings in “all indoor public spaces, including classrooms, and outside when physical distancing is not possible.”
“We’re going to try to put in place the social and peer pressure that says it’s not just about whether you stay healthy, but about whether you’re helping others stay healthy,” said UW-Platteville Chancellor Dennis Shields. “We fully will expect everyone to be wearing masks while they’re on campus, and we’re going to do everything we can to make sure people do that voluntarily.”
UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt echoed the need for marketing approaches that communicate the need for masks. The campus will provide two washable masks for all students, faculty and staff, in addition to thermometers to record and report temperatures regularly. Student groups are already “having fun” designing their own masks, Schmidt said.
Beyond social messaging, UW-Stevens Point Chancellor Bernie Patterson said faculty will also hold responsibility for enforcing guidelines within their own classrooms. UW-Whitewater Chancellor Dwight Watson said masks will be written into protocol as part of the student conduct code.
Regents Amy Bogost and Eve Hall also echoed a need for mask requirements, regardless of whether schools enforce disciplinary punishments.
“We must consider saying ‘required,’” Hall said. “I don’t know how to answer the (question about) punishments or what the results will be if someone does not. That definitely needs to be discussed. But we have to set a standard for safety.”
