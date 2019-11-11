Madison School Board members will receive updates on two of the district’s biggest projects Monday night.
Over a pair of meetings, both at La Follette High School, district staff and consultants will share public feedback on the two referendum questions under consideration for next year and the superintendent search. The first meeting, an Operations Work Group meeting, begins at 5 p.m., with the second planned for 6 p.m., according to the board’s website.
The work group meeting will include the referendum planning update as well as a discussion of the 2020-21 budget timeline and strategy. The board has been working toward both an operations referendum to surpass state levy limits and a capital referendum to take on debt for major construction projects — mostly at the four comprehensive high schools, but also to construct a new elementary school building and move Capital High School into a single location.
District staff have hosted input meetings on the referendum at each of the four comprehensive high schools over the past few weeks to gather input and take questions from community members on the projects that would be included if the referendum passed.
The second meeting, a special meeting in open session, will include feedback from the survey on the superintendent search and the two public input sessions held in October. Board members will also have a chance to offer input on what “Leadership Profile” they would like consultant BWP and Associates to focus on in superintendent candidates.
According to the information sheet on the superintendent opening on the BWP website, the deadline for applications is Nov. 24. Candidate screening is planned for December and January, with a decision in February. The new superintendent would begin on or before July 1.