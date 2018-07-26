This summer, the Memorial Union terrace isn’t just home to views and brews, but athletic merchandise, too.
Reebok has opened a pop-up shop at the popular summer hangout on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus as part of the run-up to the 2018 CrossFit Games, which take place at the Alliant Energy Center campus Aug. 1 - 5.
The pop-up shop, open since July 1, is part of a sponsorship agreement between Reebok and the Wisconsin Union and is not the first of its kind. In 2017, Mentos entered into a sponsorship deal with the Union as part of a marketing campaign where one UW-Madison student was tasked with giving out 43,000 bottles of breath mints in six days.
Union spokeswoman Shauna Breneman said Reebok’s pop-up shop and other sponsorship deals are components of the Union's revenue budget. She said she was unaware of the exact dollar amount paid by Reebok to set up shop at the Terrace.
Breneman said there have been some complaints about the shop's presence on the terrace, which some say blocks views of Lake Mendota.
Jim Zellmer, a UW-Madison alum and occasional patron of Union Terrace, said he thinks the pop-up shop is an eyesore on an increasingly commercialized university gathering place. While he doesn’t take issue with the sponsorship itself, he feels the placement of the store could have been better executed.
“I don’t think it really fits the Union. But if you’re going to have that, I don’t think a rectangular box is the way to do it,” Zellmer said. “You look east and you see the Alumni Park, and you look north and see the sailboats and now you look west and you see Reebok.”
Zellmer said the Union's commercialization is especially worrying given the saturation of advertisers at Camp Randall Stadium. He pointed to the UW Credit Union's sponsorship of the terrace's performance stage as another, more permanent eyesore the facility could do without.
Reebok representatives could not be reached for comment.