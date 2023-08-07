This year enrollment for the Rec Well Summer Camp opened up to teens, who are having fun planning activities for the younger campers.

The 13- and 14-year-olds are getting a typical camp experience, playing classic games and going on field trips. But they also are helping with the younger age groups and participating in team-building activities and leadership workshops.

Annie Feng, 13, was one of the teens who helped create and run games at the carnival, the end-of-the-week event Friday for the camp with an overall carnival theme.

“It’s just very nice to know the younger kids are going to enjoy the activities,” Annie said.

The carnival was just one of the ways the teens interacted with and created activities for the younger campers.

“We try to give them the opportunity to kind of plan and lead some of our activities,” said Abby Van Note, director of the summer camp run by University Recreation and Wellbeing.

It also gives the older campers a chance to engage with the younger ones, Van Note said.

Annie said she likes kids.

“I’m pretty sure they like me, too,” she said.

The Rec Well Summer Camp features recreational activities and on- and off-campus field trips with partners including Outdoor UW, Babcock Hall Dairy Store and science labs for 10 one-week sessions. The camps are open this year to 5- to 14-year-olds broken into four age groups, and the size of each session was increased from 55 to 110 campers. Next year even more campers will be allowed to register, Van Note said.

The Rec Well Teen Camp for the older age group was created to meet the needs of children who would have aged out of camp and to fill demand of others in the community who are looking for summer programming for that age group, said Van Note, assistant director of inclusion, club and community programs for University Recreation and Wellbeing.

The camp, in its eighth year after weathering a two-year break during the COVID-19 pandemic, features weekly themes such as “Animal Week,” “Superhero Week” and “Rock ’n’ Roll.” The camp base is the Nicholas Recreation Center, except the last week when “Camp Olympics” will run Aug. 14 to 18 at the Bakke Recreation and Wellbeing Center, which will be the camp’s new location next summer.

“Aquatic Adventures” was a popular week for campers like Abby Wilson, 6, who said she enjoyed being able to paddle. Martin Varela, 11, liked the obstacle course set up in a pool that week.

Martin figures the reason his family signed him up for the camp is so he could stay active, and that’s what he likes about it. He especially has liked playing dodgeball and a basketball game called Lightning.

Van Note said the format is a traditional day camp program with physical activity, arts and crafts, and science and technology activities. In addition, the campers take field trips largely related to the week’s theme. All-camp activities such as the carnival are held on Fridays.

“Campers ages 5 to 14 will have the opportunity to play hard, get fit, and live well in a safe campus environment,” Van Note said. “We focus our teen camp curriculum on team building and leadership development. However, all of our campers regardless of age group receive intentional team and community building.”

Ann Varela, 8, Martin’s sister, had her face painted the last morning of “Carnival Week” to make her look like a blue jaguar because that is her favorite color.

“I like that everyone is nice. The counselors are nice and all the kids are nice,” Ann said.

Staying on campus

The teens aren’t the only students with roles in the camp. The staff are all college students who take on camp names for the summer.

Molly Trudgeon, who is known as “Ivy,” will be a senior studying communication sciences and disorders along with psychology at UW-Madison. Trudgeon, co-supervisor for the 7- to 9-year-old group, said the camp can use a variety of university facilities such as the ice rink and rock wall at Bakke, and paddling on Lake Mendota from Outdoor UW’s site on Lake Mendota.

Sidney Galatowitsch, who is known as “Clementine,” will be a senior majoring in political science with plans to study secondary education. She is a co-supervisor for the 13- to 14-year-old group. Like some of their younger counterparts, some of the older youth attend camp all summer. Galatowitsch said it’s rewarding to see how the youth grow over that time period.

“Especially this older group, it takes longer to build connections and see who they are as people,” Galatowitsch said.

During “Superhero Week” the teens created an obstacle course that they put together in a day and enjoyed seeing how excited all the campers were to run it.

“I think they were kind of proud of themselves,” Galatowitsch said.

Trudgeon said she has observed how the older campers model the college staff in the way that they interact with the younger campers.

“We are shaping how they do problem-solving,” she said.