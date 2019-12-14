Reaching for the stars: Memorial High School group to present astronomy research in Hawaii in January

Sitting in the school’s planetarium Dec. 9, Holt explained he heard about NITARP through friends in the planetarium world who had participated in the past and encouraged him to submit a proposal. The first half of the 2019 calendar year for which the program was running was spent mostly learning about astronomy. Holt recalled reading short papers — three or four pages long — that would take “four to six hours in order to understand” given the technical language involved.

“It’s been a great process to learn how astronomy is done in actual research,” he said. “I am no longer as intimidated by going into actually reading the original published paper as opposed to the astronomy magazine interpretation of that paper.”

Quickly, it was Holt and then the students that had to explain the papers they were reading, which was a valuable exercise in learning how to interpret what they were reading and figure out what was worth highlighting. It’s a skill they’ll put to use at the conference next month as they present their research results and findings.

They anticipate plenty of questions.