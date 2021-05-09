Q&A: UW student Emma Axelrod is developing her voice as an activist

Emma Axelrod is busy. Working to be a voice for voiceless people, she has devoted her time and energy to advocating for affordable student housing, against disproportionate minority incarceration and to protect LGTBQ youth from vile abuses.
Axelrod, 21, is a junior at the University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in political science and journalism. She is also a regular columnist for The Badger Herald and she recently produced a documentary about an apartment building proposed for 126 Langdon St. that was denied by the Madison Plan Commission.
The project was proposed by Core Spaces, a Chicago-based firm that has built two other student apartment buildings offering high-end amenities. The proposal did not include any affordable housing options. Core has another proposal in the works, a massive 481-unit mixed-use project on the 300 block of State Street.
What led you to want to make a documentary? And why did you choose to focus on housing issues for it?
It's for a journalism class here at UW; a long form documentary storytelling class. This was just something that I felt all students should know about. So I kind of went for a less fun, more powerful topic that I thought deserved a little bit more attention. I think it's the story of affordable housing in Madison. Anyways, because as we know, the city is rapidly gentrifying neighborhoods that have really awesome housing, and are being taken over by luxury apartments.
So it focuses on the Hub II development, a luxury apartment development on Langdon Street, here on campus. And so the documentary focuses on the timeline of the project, from the introduction of the project to a city planning commission, to the deliberation to the final decision. And then it also kind of dives into issues of student housing, housing affordability, historic preservation.
What I ended up finding out is that it's not a black-and-white issue in the slightest. Every sort of topic within it is highly complicated. For example, historic preservation can work in favor of affordability, because they'll protect certain affordable apartments from getting torn down. Or it can work against affordability, where affordable housing projects would get stripped down because it's in a historic neighborhood. So that's just an example of how complicated it is.
Core Spaces has another project in the works, on State Street. This time they’re saying they’ll have 10% affordable housing. Is that a step in the right direction?
I think it's definitely a step in the right direction of appeasing people who oppose the development. I think there are even bigger problems with the Core Spaces development there.
I think it's just not a great look that they're only getting 10% affordable housing and knocking down a bookstore that generations of students have been going to. I think that's extremely unfortunate. And I think it just goes to show that this is an uphill battle, you know, we spent over a year opposing the project on Langdon Street, and now it's moved to a more central area of campus, that is going to be even more detrimental to that community, it's going to completely reshape the structure of that area of Madison. And so it just goes to show that once you get through one battle, there's another one.
What has it been like writing about complicated subjects like conversion therapy and mass minority incarceration?
Honestly, they’re all topics about communities that I'm not a part of. So I'm very cognizant, as a white, female, privileged college student that I'm writing about marginalized groups or people going through struggles that I'm not a part of. And I think that there's just so much frustration that you feel when you're learning about these subjects, and you don't know how to help.
Because I think it's just very frustrating to be a student right now and see a lot happening and be told you have to wait your turn to get into state politics, or federal politics or whatever it is, but there aren't any tangible changes really being made. And so I think it's just kind of liberating to be a part of a student newspaper, to be able to get these ideas out.
I've kind of always done advocacy. I started out in high school being really focused on gun control and going to rallies. When an issue arises, I cannot just sit there and let someone else take control of it. So once I got to college, I was really, really eager to start publishing my own ideas.
My first article, I remember wondering, is this the kind of thing where they're going to edit everything and make it sound a little bit more neutral? And at the end of the day, I just kind of thought, I don't care. Let me say what I want to say.
Is journalism, then, the career you want to pursue?
I’m looking everywhere. I'm not wanting to funnel myself into one field. I don't see myself doing one thing forever. I get too anxious to find something new. Right now, I'm really focused on pursuing opportunities in documentary film. I really, really enjoy storytelling, especially in a video format.
I love capturing things on video and finding the story in shitload of footage, kind of chiseling away at a piece of marble. But I could definitely see myself writing for sure. I love writing, I love production. So I think just combining political science, or the advocacy end, with creative endeavors, is where I see myself going kind of generally.
What about your upbringing led you to the point of being such a staunch advocate for diversity?
I grew up in a suburb of Chicago and I moved to Denver right after high school. I was lucky to go to a high school that was extremely diverse. And I loved it. And I felt so comfortable there, being able to interact with different cultures. And then we moved to Colorado, and it's very, very, very white.
So I'm a little bit upset that my little sister is going to go through a system where she doesn't totally understand what it's like to interact with different communities.
Coming to Wisconsin to leave behind a very, very white space seems kind of...
I remember the first day, a peer leader had said, this is going to be the most diverse place you have ever been in. And I looked around and every single person in my group was white. So I'm like, am I missing something? So it's really funny that that was what Wisconsin was trying to paint themselves as. I kind of thought maybe just like, own up to it. Say you need to improve, but whatever.