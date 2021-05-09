Q&A: UW student Emma Axelrod is developing her voice as an activist

I think it's definitely a step in the right direction of appeasing people who oppose the development. I think there are even bigger problems with the Core Spaces development there.

I think it's just not a great look that they're only getting 10% affordable housing and knocking down a bookstore that generations of students have been going to. I think that's extremely unfortunate. And I think it just goes to show that this is an uphill battle, you know, we spent over a year opposing the project on Langdon Street, and now it's moved to a more central area of campus, that is going to be even more detrimental to that community, it's going to completely reshape the structure of that area of Madison. And so it just goes to show that once you get through one battle, there's another one.

What has it been like writing about complicated subjects like conversion therapy and mass minority incarceration?

Honestly, they’re all topics about communities that I'm not a part of. So I'm very cognizant, as a white, female, privileged college student that I'm writing about marginalized groups or people going through struggles that I'm not a part of. And I think that there's just so much frustration that you feel when you're learning about these subjects, and you don't know how to help.