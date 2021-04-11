Q&A: UW sophomore Lennox Owino brings international student issues to forefront

The 27th session of the Associated Students of Madison, UW-Madison's student council, has taken place entirely during the COVID-19 pandemic. Every Tuesday, student government leaders sit through Zoom meetings that can last over four hours, presenting a slew of resolutions to address the moment’s unique challenges.
Behind many of the measures is Lennox Owino, a sophomore representing the College of Letters & Sciences who is particularly invested in improving the college experience for international students. After moving to Madison from Nairobi, Kenya, Owino started in ASM as a freshman intern.
He studies actuarial science and finance in the School of Business and recently became one of the University of Wisconsin System’s nominees to potentially serve as a student regent.
Before your time in ASM, why did you choose to attend UW-Madison in the first place — of all the options available in the United States?
One of the motivations was the fact that I’m an actuarial science major. UW-Madison’s School of Business had a highly ranked, actuarial science and risk and insurance programs. The other ultimate deciding factor was, given that I’m a low-income student, getting to come to a university where I was guaranteed to have my education paid for made me come.
Is student government or involvement with administrators something that you have been involved with in the past, as a high school student or before college?
I’ve been involved in student governments my entire education period from middle school to high school. That was one of the things that drew me to ASM, to continue to represent my fellow students in such organizations.
Tell me about how you first became interested in ASM and what first prompted you to run for student government.
(As an intern), I wanted to address some of the issues I thought international students like myself were facing on campus. I worked on a project to increase access to academic resources for international students and, later on that year, I went on to represent the College of Letters & Science. I was selected because I wanted to continue advocating those same issues. Now I have the opportunity to collaborate with other members of Student Council.
You mention the issues international students were facing. What were some of the biggest ones that came to mind that you wanted to work on?
Coming in as a freshman, I didn’t really realize the scope of the issues that international students are facing, but the one that came to mind directly is access to academic resources. Since we as international students are the last to arrive on campus, we normally arrive when most of the classes were filled up by domestic students. I wanted to address that and create an experience whereby every student coming into campus their freshman year had the equal chance to take all the classes they wanted and weren’t to take whatever classes they want and weren’t discriminated based on the time they’re able to arrive on campus. I collaborated with the Center for First-Year Experience and the SOAR orientation program, had some correspondence around the issue and had discussions on at least taking one day off of orientation to allow students to pick classes from their home countries before they come to campus.
What is one particular piece of legislation that sticks out to you that you were proud to work on?
I’m quite proud of advocating for the resolution when the university had decided not to pay students telecommuting from outside the US, because that most impacted international students. The amount of effort we put in to have administrators consider compensating students for the labor they provide to the school and ultimately decide to rescind that policy was quite an achievement, getting to have our voices heard and see what we as ASM can do to represent our fellow students.
You mentioned the issue of telecommuting students. During the pandemic, what do you think are the biggest challenges facing UW-Madison and how can ASM help alleviate those issues?
The biggest issue facing students during the past year has been mental health. I think students are more stressed out about academics than they were before the pandemic, logging into your computer everyday and sitting through classes on your screen the whole day. I’m also glad that ASM is coming up with resolutions to address that. We saw a couple days ago the school at least agreeing to have alternative grading options for students, and having ASM put up our voices before them to address that kind of helped. Moving forward, we’ll keep doing what we’ve been doing in the past, engage with UHS to provide more mental health resources to students and just engage with administrators in different ways to make sure the well-being of students is taken care of during the pandemic.
How has conducting ASM work virtually hindered your work in any way? Did any benefits come out of it?
As much as being in a virtual environment has impacted our one on one interactions with different people on campus, I think the benefit that comes with it is that it has expanded the number of people we can interact with. Before that, ASM would have five or six people showing up to speak, but right now, since we have a session whereby anyone on campus or anyone in the county who has direct interest on the types o things we’re working with can show up and speak, the virtual setting has been quite an improvement. It has been a blessing in disguise.
The pandemic has also affected the kind of work we do, because looking at the kind of resolutions we’ve brought forth this session, a big majority of them are because of the pandemic, such as administrators paying international telecommuting students, asking for more academic support and (fewer) student fees.
One of the biggest ones was the effort to make a COVID-19 relief fund. A lot of people showed up to those virtual sessions. Can you speak to how that intense that process has been and the obstacles that have come with it?
I think the COVID relief fund has been a really draining process for every ASM council member who was involved, because we have been working on it for the past couple of months with a lot of pushback from the administration, with a lot of semantics in regards to what policies we’re supposed to follow and what policies we’re not following. I think they are just attempts to erode the shared governance that we as ASM have. We have addressed every type of policy that the administration says we have to address, but we have no progress in terms of making sure it is happening so that students in the pandemic can get that kind of support. We’re looking to continue pushing at least until we have the issue of support for international students or undocumented students addressed by the administration.
Why were you motivated to potentially become a student regent? What topics did you want to address on a state level?
The thing that motivated me to apply to become a student regent was getting to expand the work I’ve done with ASM over the past couple years beyond UW-Madison. In the general UW system, we need to have shared governance that puts students at the forefront and applying to be a student regent would put me in a position where I can work with the different colleges and branch institutions to make sure students are being put at the forefront of issues they want to be of interest.
One thing that I mentioned would be mental health. This goes beyond just UW-Madison. Getting to speak with different student body presidents, it affects every other student in the UW System. Every issue we have is tied to other students during the pandemic. One other thing is that I think Wisconsin hasn’t been the best place for people of color or international students to feel safe to be, so getting to work with administrators to make sure they can call the UW System a place of their own would be something I’d be interested to work on more.
What are your plans for your next two years with ASM?
I was recently reelected to represent students of the School of Business. I will also run to be vice chair, because I do feel like I need to be in a position where I can interact with administrators one-on-one on a regular, weekly basis so that issues that students want addressed can be brought to the forefront.