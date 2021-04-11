Q&A: UW sophomore Lennox Owino brings international student issues to forefront

How has conducting ASM work virtually hindered your work in any way? Did any benefits come out of it?

As much as being in a virtual environment has impacted our one on one interactions with different people on campus, I think the benefit that comes with it is that it has expanded the number of people we can interact with. Before that, ASM would have five or six people showing up to speak, but right now, since we have a session whereby anyone on campus or anyone in the county who has direct interest on the types o things we’re working with can show up and speak, the virtual setting has been quite an improvement. It has been a blessing in disguise.

The pandemic has also affected the kind of work we do, because looking at the kind of resolutions we’ve brought forth this session, a big majority of them are because of the pandemic, such as administrators paying international telecommuting students, asking for more academic support and (fewer) student fees.

One of the biggest ones was the effort to make a COVID-19 relief fund. A lot of people showed up to those virtual sessions. Can you speak to how that intense that process has been and the obstacles that have come with it?