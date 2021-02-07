Q&A: Sofia Snow's hip hop pedagogy puts students at the center

The notion isn’t that we want teachers to appropriate a culture that they didn’t grow up with or are not of. It’s to center the culture that the students they’re working with grow up in and around. It’s not that every Black or brown student loves hip hop, it’s that hip hop is a globalized culture that has tenets that many other cultures can connect to.

It’s a Westernized notion of the teacher at the front. The teacher has all the knowledge and the students have no knowledge. That is a Westernized notion of education that hip hop doesn’t have. Hip hop functions in a cypher, which is a circle where everyone is the teacher and everyone is the student.

Oftentimes teachers are afraid to pick up something that they’re not familiar with. But truly, if you’re going to center the students in your classroom and you’re not of their culture, how can you look into where your students are from and bring elements of their culture into the classroom so that they can better access learning? They can feel more confident to bring in the fullness of who they are, and maybe teach and be leaders in the classroom

How did hip hop make a difference in your own education?