Reuben Sanon has had a lifelong relationship with the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
“My mom got her Ph.D. here, so I grew up in Eagle Heights. Rode my bike down to Memorial Union,” he said.
Sanon, 26, has left Madison a couple of times, but returned to graduate from the university and again to become the coordinator of the Badger Volunteers program.
He talked about the 10-year-old program, which works out of the Morgridge Center for Public Service in the Red Gym on Langdon Street, and how he caught the volunteerism bug.
What is a Badger Volunteer?
A student from UW-Madison — undergrad or grad — who through our portal commits to volunteering during a semester for 11 weeks, or over the summer for eight weeks. They volunteer on a team led by a more experienced volunteer. We have about 85 community partners between nonprofits, municipalities, schools. Teams work in one of our three focus areas of sustainability, public health and education. They get to choose what team they want to work with and they get pretty creative with that. Maybe they’re helping kids tap maple trees to learn where maple syrup comes from.
We also have education sessions where we bring in speakers to talk about an issue in the community or maybe some great work going on to combat some issues, so students get context for the volunteer work they’re doing. Finally, we try to create a social atmosphere by doing socials and celebrate the great work they’re doing with awards and such. We get to create a cool community of students, community partners and leaders in the community who are all working toward great goals. It’s just part of the larger Morgridge Center for Public Service, which focuses on service, community-based learning and research. We’re the easiest access point.
Do you have a concept for the breakdown of what majors are most likely to participate in the program?
We’re based out of the School of Education and our biggest cohort go with MSCR programs because during the school year, that’s the biggest need we can serve as volunteers, so a lot of the students who do that work are out of the School of Education. But we have students from all over. Because we take care of transportation and the fact that it’s a weekly commitment, so you can put it on your schedule, means it works with most majors.
Maybe a lot of students come to it knowing they want to get some volunteer hours for when they apply to different schools within the university, but hopefully they come to enjoy their volunteering experience.
What kind of work are typical volunteers actually doing?
That’s a difficult question. We have people planting trees to fight erosion along Lake Mendota. We have a team that’s collecting water samples for the Clean Lakes Alliance to test water quality after those huge rains. We have people creating art with adults who have developmental disabilities, singing karaoke with other homes like that, in classrooms tutoring middle school kids to remember math. We have some kids who are playing four-square with elementary school kids who just need an after-school buddy. One team goes to a music and memory care center to play playlists for people with Alzheimer’s that were made by their families so they can kind of remember. We have somebody on our exec board who did that for their volunteer semester and decided they want to go into auditory science, so it’s very cool to see what comes out of these random interests.
How do you partner up with the community organizations? Do you do a lot of outreach?
I have people I’m constantly emailing with who are putting in their requests. We also get a lot of people asking to be part of the program who hear about us through the grapevine. So they come in and we have a chat about the expectations for students and also the community partner. Because we’ve been doing this for years, we know what works well. If it feels like a good fit, we set up a partnership.
It’s a good access point for community partners to get in touch with campus because there might be other departments and people on campus who can help them, maybe through courses or fellowships.
You mentioned that your work is divided into three program values?
They’re not necessarily our values, they’re our focus areas: Sustainability, public health and education. Those are what our teams fall into. But our values are accessibility, making sure students have access to the opportunities and we support that with transportation. We also have the value of being really open to learning when they’re at their sites with their community partners, listening first, using a leadership framework that we have at the UW-Madison to guide their decision making and interactions when they’re in new communities. And just making sure they feel like everyone’s getting something out of the partnership.
Did you go to college with the desire to end up working in higher education?
I studied political science and journalism and thought I wanted to be a journalist. I went to Washington, D.C. through an internship program and did that for a semester and realized that journalism kind of felt too fast for me. I was reporting on stuff, but discovered I wanted to be doing the stuff I was reporting on. I started working with some nonprofits, using my skills in strategic communication. A lot of my role at UW-Madison is working with people, creating partnerships. I still use a lot of communications skills communicating with students, partners and helping our communications team create funding requests.
Did you have a moment where you caught the volunteer bug?
My mom got a Fulbright scholarship in graduate school and we went to live in Benin, West Africa. We got to work with these really cool people who had a truck they’d take out to remote villages and play videos, like just movies. But they would also play these information videos about human trafficking, which was an issue there. It helped people who couldn’t read or get that information otherwise to protect their children from this threat.
It was really cool seeing how you can make someone feel comfortable, come to their space and try to educate, partner with and learn from them and have fun doing it. From that point, I was like if you can do that, that’ll make you happy for the rest of your life.