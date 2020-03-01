Q&A: Professor Stephanie Diem researches nuclear fusion 'to help save the world'

What really hooked me on it was when Ray Fonck (professor emeritus at UW) was describing the experiment. You’re trying to confine really, really hot gas that’s at temperatures where it becomes a plasma. This is a soup of electrically charged particles and you use magnets to confine it. And the analogy he said was, “you’re trying to confine jelly with rubber bands.” It’s a really complex problem, and it's a really fun one to solve.

If you’re looking at the fuel for fusion, you can get it from water, and we use two different isotopes of hydrogen — one’s called deuterium and the other isotope of hydrogen that we use is tritium. And if you extract the deuterium from one bathtub and combine that with the tritium that you can get from using the lithium from two laptop batteries, if you combine those via fusion that gives you enough energy to supply one human being for the rest of their life. That’s everything from powering your car, to powering all of your electronics, the lights in your house, getting to and from work — everything. If you equate that to how much coal you would have to burn to provide energy for one lifetime, it would take 230 tons of coal that you have to burn and it would produce 380 tons of pollution. The byproduct of the fusion process is just helium.