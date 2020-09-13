Q&A: Percy Brown Jr. jumps into Middleton's first day of school focused on equity, access

As a Black American, I see 2020 being no different from 1800. Black Americans are still being treated as second-class citizens. I find myself stuck in this dynamic of, “Do I continue to put all of my edge into racial cooperation, or do Black Americans now have to revisit Black power and Black nationalism if white nationalism is going to rule the day?” If America can’t find its way, then Black America is going to have to find its own way.

I’m at my rope’s end. My wife is white and I have a child that’s biracial, so I have to hold out hope for interracial cooperation, but I also know that if the Black community were to unify, we have enough inside of us to do for ourselves if that’s what needs to happen moving forward. I have been working both angles. That’s just representative of me as a Black American — not representing my role in Middleton, not even as a CEO of my education consulting firm, but just as an American citizen.

With students returning to school tomorrow, what are you most optimistic about learning during the pandemic? Is there anything that gives you hope about long-lasting changes past the pandemic?