Paris Echoles, a former assistant principal at La Follette High School, started a new job this school year as the director of the newly formed Office of Youth Re-engagement for the Madison School District.
The office is tasked with finding ways to get students back on track. Echols, who also served as a principal at La Follette’s micro school last school year, talked with the Cap Times about the challenges of starting a new office from scratch and what he envisions its work consisting of.
Can you tell me how the Office of Youth Re-engagement came into existence?
So Ricardo Jara (now chief of staff to Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham) was doing some work around "opportunity youth" last year as he was completing his education at Harvard. From that work, last year La Follette had an opportunity to pilot this micro school. We were thinking about students who were disengaged and who needed some creative new ways to show their true brilliance — that’s how the micro school idea came up. I was part of the process in helping with student selection and mapping out what the school would look like, feel like, sound like.
Ricardo was doing some work with the district after that saying a new office was needed to support students who traditionally are a part of people’s plates, but when their plates get full, priorities get shifted and these students often fall onto the wayside.
So with the creation of the new office it’s about prioritizing and really focusing on students who are in three areas: justice involved, those who have completely left the school system, and students who are significantly off-track toward graduation. The new office ended up getting passed over the summer and the position for director opened up. I applied, and here I am.
Did you think your experience with the micro school helped prepare you for this new job?
Yeah, through the work I did with the creation of it, the design and the curriculum pieces and all of that. The administrative role that was part of the experience was something that I needed for this position.
What did you learn from that experience, helping lead the micro school? Was it a success?
It was a success. I think it’s amazing when you’re able to actually see students show this passion for education. There’s this piece of me that is really passionate and connected with our youth. Oftentimes schools are spaces where students don’t get to come as who they are, don’t get to show their true brilliance and show their authentic self. The micro school provides opportunities to help them do just that.
For myself, I started to realize and learn how many things I’ve put away and thought about my own personal experience as a 14-, 15-, 16-year-old. I can build relationships with the students, but having to relive some of my own experiences, some of my own trauma, things of that nature through theirs was very eye-opening to me. I didn’t expect that to be a reality of the experience. Being able to be in a space where I could be in students’ shoes made me really think about my work and my work moving forward, about always having to remember that we all walk around with a story. We all have something going on in our lives.
For the district, it shows that when you have individuals from traditionally marginalized and oppressed backgrounds, it’s very important to show them that we are actually taking bold steps to prioritize their educational experiences to make sure their outcomes are the same and/or outshine any other outcomes of anybody else in the district, state and country. We talk about equity a lot, but having the district actually say, "Here’s this Office of Youth Re-engagement, we’re going to allocate resources, allocate people to do this work in a very focused way" is an amazing thing and I’m happy to be a part of that.
Are there plans to have another micro school soon?
Yes, we’re looking at having a micro school next semester, hopefully at the Goodman Community Center’s Brass Works facility, but we’re still trying to hash out all of the details. Long term, we’re thinking about how do we employ micro schools as a strategy for all of our schools. We do have a commitment to this idea of designing spaces for students to go in and relearn a lot of the things they need to relearn, get a better sense of identity and self, and engage in experimental-based learning that is set by the students and designed by the students.
We’re also finding ways to use those spaces to build bridges for students to go back to the comprehensive schools once they’re done. We’re not trying to design these micro schools to be spaces where students go permanently. More or less, it’s about how do we get students back and engaged in the spaces where they know their worth and true value, and being able to carry that so they can be pioneers in their own schools and can voice what they need and what other students need as well.
How has the process been building an office from scratch?
It’s one of those things that right now is still in the early stages. It’s technically on paper, and you have a skeleton by design. Now it’s a matter of, in the three areas I mentioned before, helping students, teachers and families continue the work to help our schools progress and find ways that the work of our office will ultimately fit into that. That’s the beauty and the challenge of the work. Ultimately, the office is designed to be responsive as well as create things that are proactive. We want to get us out of the idea that not all students can succeed in certain spaces. We’re really trying to live out the mission and vision of what the office is and be flexible enough to respond to what pops up.
What has your office been up to recently?
Currently, we’re mainly going through to make sure we have the right systems in place to identify our opportunity youth, cross-referencing data to identify these students and seeing where we can work with them. We’ve also been in the process of hiring staff to work on the three areas mentioned previously. Down the road, we want to be able to take on a lot of recommendations from families and community members who want to get involved in helping re-engage our youth as the office becomes more formalized.
What are your goals for this office in the short term and long term?
I see two tracks for work of this office. This first one is more immediate, dealing with students in real time, students who are off-track for graduation and those who are involved in the justice system. How do we get them back and re-engaged? At the end of the day, there are students right now who need us.
The other track is how we are looking at our systems and our schooling structures and collaborating together as a district. Because as we are looking at improving these systems and schooling structures, we simultaneously want to be making sure the number of youth who are identified as opportunity youth decreases. Everything from our curriculum, culturally responsive pedagogy, to our partnerships with community members and students in our schools should be increasing our ability to do so. Ultimately, I want to work myself out of a job.
What do you want people to know about the office and about yourself personally?
I’m a very firm believer in who I am as a person and what I stand for as a black man in society. I carry that into my personal and professional life. I say that to say that I’m fully committed to all youth, just like our office is going to be committed to all youth. I’m also fully committed to ensuring our black and brown kids, and our black youth — thinking about black excellence and our district’s call out to that — I want to make sure our black youth and families and black communities in Madison see themselves as the beautiful, brilliant people that they are.
I want my office to embody this idea that with some great relationships and great communication that anything is possible. We stand on the shoulders of some great giants from our history and our past, and I look to them for strength as models for how I do my work individually and what mindset I take to my title as director.